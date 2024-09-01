Harris urged Trump to hold the debate with the microphones always on
Category
World
Publication date

Harris urged Trump to hold the debate with the microphones always on

Harris urged Trump to hold the debate with the microphones always on
Читати українською
Source:  Reuters

US Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris addressed her Republican rival Donald Trump ahead of the first debate.

Points of attention

  • Kamala Harris called on Trump to hold debates with microphones always on for more open discussion of issues.
  • Constantly on microphones during debates can both help and hurt candidates by picking up ill-advised comments.
  • Harris and Trump will meet in a debate scheduled for September 10, 2024, and will discuss key issues before the presidential election.
  •  

Harris addressed Trump ahead of the first debate

Kamala Harris noted that Trump depends on his advisers, who do not allow him to participate in debates with the microphone always on.

She also pointed out that if his own team doesn't have confidence in him, the American people can hardly be sure either.

We are running for president of the United States. Let's have the debate in the open — with the microphones on all the time,'' Harris wrote.

Trump, in turn, said he wanted his microphone to remain on. During the last debate in June with then-candidate Joe Biden, he said, his microphone was turned off, which he didn't like.

Reuters notes that the always-on microphones during debates can both help and hurt candidates by picking up ill-advised comments that weren't intended for the public. At the same time, muted microphones prevent participants from interrupting their opponents.

Harris and Trump are preparing for the first debate

Already on September 10, 2024, a debate will be held between the candidates for the presidency of the United States — Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.

According to the latest data, the meeting between a Democrat and a Republican will take place on the air of the American TV channel ABC News.

Information about this appeared after Trump officially announced on August 8 that he is ready to hold debates with his rival from the Democratic Party several times before the elections in November.

"We think we should hold the debate three times," the Republican leader said.

That is why he insists on conducting additional debates on Fox News and NBC, respectively.

According to Harris, she is determined to participate in the debate on ABC, and is currently open to more meetings with Trump.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Kamala Harris officially became the candidate for the presidency of the United States from the Democrats
Kamala Harris officially became the candidate for the presidency of the United States from the Democrats
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Harris promised Ukraine steady support in case of victory in the elections in the USA
Kamala Harris
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Zelenskyy is going to present a victory plan to Biden, Harris and Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Vladimir Zelensky

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?