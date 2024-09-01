Harris urged Trump to hold the debate with the microphones always on

US Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris addressed her Republican rival Donald Trump ahead of the first debate.
Points of attention
- Kamala Harris called on Trump to hold debates with microphones always on for more open discussion of issues.
- Constantly on microphones during debates can both help and hurt candidates by picking up ill-advised comments.
- Harris and Trump will meet in a debate scheduled for September 10, 2024, and will discuss key issues before the presidential election.
Harris addressed Trump ahead of the first debate
Kamala Harris noted that Trump depends on his advisers, who do not allow him to participate in debates with the microphone always on.
She also pointed out that if his own team doesn't have confidence in him, the American people can hardly be sure either.
Donald Trump is surrendering to his advisors who won't allow him to debate with a live microphone. If his own team doesn't have confidence in him, the American people definitely can’t.— Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) August 31, 2024
We are running for President of the United States. Let’s debate in a transparent way—with the… https://t.co/mjyaiUTwAA
Trump, in turn, said he wanted his microphone to remain on. During the last debate in June with then-candidate Joe Biden, he said, his microphone was turned off, which he didn't like.
Reuters notes that the always-on microphones during debates can both help and hurt candidates by picking up ill-advised comments that weren't intended for the public. At the same time, muted microphones prevent participants from interrupting their opponents.
Harris and Trump are preparing for the first debate
Already on September 10, 2024, a debate will be held between the candidates for the presidency of the United States — Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
According to the latest data, the meeting between a Democrat and a Republican will take place on the air of the American TV channel ABC News.
Information about this appeared after Trump officially announced on August 8 that he is ready to hold debates with his rival from the Democratic Party several times before the elections in November.
That is why he insists on conducting additional debates on Fox News and NBC, respectively.
According to Harris, she is determined to participate in the debate on ABC, and is currently open to more meetings with Trump.
