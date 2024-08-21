Kamala Harris officially became the candidate for the presidency of the United States from the Democrats

Vice President of the United States Kamala Harris has already officially accepted the nomination for the post of presidential candidate from the Democratic Party.

Harris accepted the Democratic presidential nomination

Harris spoke via video link from Wisconsin at the party's national convention in Chicago.

We are honored to be your nominees. This is a campaign based on the power of the people, and together we will forge a new way forward. Kamala Harris A candidate for the presidency of the United States

Vice President Harris had already become the party's official nominee for president in early August, receiving the majority of votes in virtual voting.

Harris and Trump are preparing for the first debate

Already on September 10, 2024, a debate will be held between the candidates for the presidency of the United States — Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.

According to the latest data, the meeting between a Democrat and a Republican will take place on the air of the American TV channel ABC News.

Information about this appeared after Trump officially announced on August 8 that he is ready to hold debates with his rival from the Democratic Party several times before the elections in November.

"We think we should hold the debate three times," the Republican leader said. Share

That is why he insists on holding additional debates on Fox News and NBC, respectively.

According to Harris, she is determined to participate in the debate on ABC, and is currently open to more meetings with Trump.