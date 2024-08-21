Kamala Harris officially became the candidate for the presidency of the United States from the Democrats
Category
Politics
Publication date

Kamala Harris officially became the candidate for the presidency of the United States from the Democrats

Kamala Harris officially became the candidate for the presidency of the United States from the Democrats
Читати українською
Source:  CNN

Vice President of the United States Kamala Harris has already officially accepted the nomination for the post of presidential candidate from the Democratic Party.

Points of attention

  • Kamala Harris has accepted the nomination for the post of presidential candidate from the Democratic Party.
  • The first debate between Harris and Trump will take place on September 10.
  • Trump has announced his willingness to debate his rival several times before the November election.
  • Harris is also open to new debates and is ready to participate in meetings with Trump.

Harris accepted the Democratic presidential nomination

Harris spoke via video link from Wisconsin at the party's national convention in Chicago.

We are honored to be your nominees. This is a campaign based on the power of the people, and together we will forge a new way forward.

Kamala Harris

Kamala Harris

A candidate for the presidency of the United States

Vice President Harris had already become the party's official nominee for president in early August, receiving the majority of votes in virtual voting.

Harris and Trump are preparing for the first debate

Already on September 10, 2024, a debate will be held between the candidates for the presidency of the United States — Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.

According to the latest data, the meeting between a Democrat and a Republican will take place on the air of the American TV channel ABC News.

Information about this appeared after Trump officially announced on August 8 that he is ready to hold debates with his rival from the Democratic Party several times before the elections in November.

"We think we should hold the debate three times," the Republican leader said.

That is why he insists on holding additional debates on Fox News and NBC, respectively.

According to Harris, she is determined to participate in the debate on ABC, and is currently open to more meetings with Trump.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Walz's paradox. What's wrong with the US vice presidential candidate from Harris
Tim Walz
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Harris and Trump agreed on the first debate
Harris and Trum
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
US presidential election. Harris leads Trump in most key states
Harris

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?