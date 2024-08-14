US presidential election. Harris leads Trump in most key states

US Vice President Kamala Harris is ahead of former President Donald Trump in five of seven key states in the presidential race.

Harris is ahead of Trump

This is stated in the Cook Political Report Swing State Project survey.

According to the poll results in key states (Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin), Harris leads Trump by 1 point.

48% of voters are ready to vote for her, compared to 47% for Trump. Another 5% of voters are undecided.

Overall, Harris is slightly ahead of Trump in five of seven key states. In turn, the former US president is ahead of Harris only in Nevada, but since the previous poll in May, she has reduced her lead by six points in that state.

In the state of Georgia, both presidential candidates have the same percentage of support (48% each).

It is noted that Harris leads Trump by 2 points in Arizona, where Trump previously led Biden by 1 point.

She also leads Trump in North Carolina, overcoming Trump's 7-point lead in the state in May, and trails him by 1 point in Pennsylvania, where Trump previously led Biden by 3 points.

The US presidential election will be held on Tuesday, November 5.

Harris strengthened her position in the confrontation with Trump

As noted, Harris has a 1-point lead nationally — something that President Biden, who trailed by 5 points when he exited the race, never had.

At the same time, Trump maintains a strong lead among voters who say they will be better off financially with him and that his policies will reduce the number of migrants at the border.

It is also noted that the percentage of Democrats who say they will "definitely vote" has increased to the highest level this year. This narrows the party's "view gap" that has been observed throughout the campaign.