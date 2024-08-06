Candidate Harris for vice president of the United States. How does he feel about Ukraine?

Tim Walz, whom Kamala Harris chose as a candidate for vice president from the Democratic Party, is a "reliable friend" of Ukraine. This was stated by the Ambassador of Ukraine to the USA, Oksana Markarova.

Tim Walz has always supported Ukraine

The Ukrainian diplomat draws attention to the fact that among the American governors who actively support Ukraine, "Governor Volz is definitely one of the leaders of such support and a reliable friend of our country."

Moreover, Oksana Markarova added that Minnesota is one of the states where the governor's active support helps Ukraine conduct an advocacy campaign.

She also mentioned her visit to Minnesota as part of the Whistlestop Tour for Ukraine.

The governor and I met with the Farm Bureau and, in fact, together with him, convinced the audience of how important the victory of Ukraine is for the national interests of the United States. Oksana Markarova Ambassador of Ukraine to the USA

According to her, it was Tim Walz who was one of the first governors who in 2022 ordered to terminate all contracts of state-owned companies with the aggressor country of the Russian Federation.

In addition, a few months ago, he and the head of the Chernihiv State Administration, Vyacheslav Chaus, signed a memorandum of cooperation between Minnesota and Chernihiv region.

How Biden reacted to Harris' decision

The current American leader, Joe Biden, said that he welcomes the decision of Kamala Harris to choose Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as a candidate for vice president.

According to the head of the White House, he has known Walz for almost two decades, first as a member of Congress, then as governor.

Biden emphasizes that in his last role he proved himself to be a strong, principled and effective leader.

The US president also recalled Volz's long military service.

They will be the most powerful defenders of our personal freedoms and our democracy. And they guarantee that America will continue to be a leader in the world and play its role as an "indispensable state," Biden wrote.