Tim Walz, whom Kamala Harris chose as a candidate for vice president from the Democratic Party, is a "reliable friend" of Ukraine. This was stated by the Ambassador of Ukraine to the USA, Oksana Markarova.
Points of attention
- Tim Walz, chosen by Kamala Harris as a candidate for vice president of the USA, has always supported Ukraine.
- In Minnesota, Governor Volz's policy is helping Ukraine conduct an advocacy campaign.
- Joe Biden applauds the selection of Tim Walz as his vice presidential nominee, citing his strong leadership and service in the Armed Forces.
Tim Walz has always supported Ukraine
The Ukrainian diplomat draws attention to the fact that among the American governors who actively support Ukraine, "Governor Volz is definitely one of the leaders of such support and a reliable friend of our country."
Moreover, Oksana Markarova added that Minnesota is one of the states where the governor's active support helps Ukraine conduct an advocacy campaign.
She also mentioned her visit to Minnesota as part of the Whistlestop Tour for Ukraine.
According to her, it was Tim Walz who was one of the first governors who in 2022 ordered to terminate all contracts of state-owned companies with the aggressor country of the Russian Federation.
In addition, a few months ago, he and the head of the Chernihiv State Administration, Vyacheslav Chaus, signed a memorandum of cooperation between Minnesota and Chernihiv region.
How Biden reacted to Harris' decision
The current American leader, Joe Biden, said that he welcomes the decision of Kamala Harris to choose Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as a candidate for vice president.
According to the head of the White House, he has known Walz for almost two decades, first as a member of Congress, then as governor.
Biden emphasizes that in his last role he proved himself to be a strong, principled and effective leader.
The US president also recalled Volz's long military service.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-