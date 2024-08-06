Candidate Harris for vice president of the United States. How does he feel about Ukraine?
Category
Politics
Publication date

Candidate Harris for vice president of the United States. How does he feel about Ukraine?

Tim Walz
Читати українською
Source:  European truth

Tim Walz, whom Kamala Harris chose as a candidate for vice president from the Democratic Party, is a "reliable friend" of Ukraine. This was stated by the Ambassador of Ukraine to the USA, Oksana Markarova.

Points of attention

  • Tim Walz, chosen by Kamala Harris as a candidate for vice president of the USA, has always supported Ukraine.
  • In Minnesota, Governor Volz's policy is helping Ukraine conduct an advocacy campaign.
  • Joe Biden applauds the selection of Tim Walz as his vice presidential nominee, citing his strong leadership and service in the Armed Forces.

Tim Walz has always supported Ukraine

The Ukrainian diplomat draws attention to the fact that among the American governors who actively support Ukraine, "Governor Volz is definitely one of the leaders of such support and a reliable friend of our country."

Moreover, Oksana Markarova added that Minnesota is one of the states where the governor's active support helps Ukraine conduct an advocacy campaign.

She also mentioned her visit to Minnesota as part of the Whistlestop Tour for Ukraine.

The governor and I met with the Farm Bureau and, in fact, together with him, convinced the audience of how important the victory of Ukraine is for the national interests of the United States.

Oksana Markarova

Oksana Markarova

Ambassador of Ukraine to the USA

According to her, it was Tim Walz who was one of the first governors who in 2022 ordered to terminate all contracts of state-owned companies with the aggressor country of the Russian Federation.

In addition, a few months ago, he and the head of the Chernihiv State Administration, Vyacheslav Chaus, signed a memorandum of cooperation between Minnesota and Chernihiv region.

How Biden reacted to Harris' decision

The current American leader, Joe Biden, said that he welcomes the decision of Kamala Harris to choose Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as a candidate for vice president.

According to the head of the White House, he has known Walz for almost two decades, first as a member of Congress, then as governor.

Biden emphasizes that in his last role he proved himself to be a strong, principled and effective leader.

The US president also recalled Volz's long military service.

They will be the most powerful defenders of our personal freedoms and our democracy. And they guarantee that America will continue to be a leader in the world and play its role as an "indispensable state," Biden wrote.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Harris tied with Trump in key states
Harris tied with Trump in key states
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Kamala Harris has chosen a candidate for vice president
Harris
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Walz's paradox. What's wrong with the US vice presidential candidate from Harris
Tim Walz

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?