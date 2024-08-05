Harris tied with Trump in key states

Harris strengthened her position in the confrontation with Trump

As noted, Harris has a 1-point lead nationally — something President Biden, who trailed by 5 points when he exited the race, never had.

At the same time, Trump maintains a strong lead among voters who say they will be better off financially with him and that his policies will reduce the number of migrants at the border.

It is also noted that the percentage of Democrats who say they will "definitely vote" has increased to the highest level this year. This narrows the party's "view gap" that has been observed throughout the campaign.

More generally, all this indicates that elections may well depend on voter turnout, and especially on marginal turnout—those who don't always come to the polls. In particular, among those who generally describe themselves as those who vote "sometimes" or "rarely" but say they will definitely vote now, Harris is currently winning, the publication writes. Share

Harris also leads among women voters who believe she will help their interests if elected. Far fewer women say that about Trump.

In key states that determine the outcome of the election, candidates from the Democratic and Republican parties have equal chances of victory today. Polls show that both candidates have 48% in Michigan, 50% in Pennsylvania, and 49% in Arizona. Trump shows a slight advantage in Wisconsin (50% for him, 49% for Harris), Georgia (50% and 47%) and North Carolina (50% and 47%). Harris is slightly ahead of Trump in Nevada (50% to 48%). Share

Harris officially became a candidate for the presidency of the United States

About 4,000 delegates who were allocated during the primaries from the Democratic Party took part in the vote on August 2.

3,923 Democrats voted for Harris. Note that a minimum of 1,976 votes was required for Harris to be officially nominated for election.

Kamala Harris commented on the event in her H.