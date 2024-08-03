US presidential election. Trump changed his mind about the debate with Harris

Donald Trump has agreed to hold a debate with Kamala Harris after she said she was "ready" to accept his challenge. Although he did not want a "televised duel" between candidates for the presidency of the USA.

Trump's debate with Harris is a familiar term

Trump shared his thoughts on the debate with the US presidential candidate from the Democrats on the Truth Social social network page.

I am fully prepared to accept the results of this "coup" and replace Joe on the debate stage with crazy Kamala Harris. I spent hundreds of millions of dollars, time and effort fighting Joe, and when I won the debate, they threw a new candidate into the ring. It's not fair, but what is is what is. Donald Trump A candidate for the presidency of the United States

Although no official details have been released, Trump said the debate will take place on September 4 on Fox News, moderated by Bret Baier and Martha McCallum.

In a second post, Trump indicated that the rules would be similar to those of a debate with Joe Biden. However, he later deleted it.

Trump previously said he would not debate Ms. Harris because, he said, she was not an official candidate. However, Harris received enough votes from the Democratic Party delegates to become the presidential nominee. Although the online voting process won't end until Monday, August 5.

Also, the ex-president of the USA stated that he is leading in the polls and voters already know "what position he and his Democratic opponent take on certain issues," Vloomberg writes.

Now I'm like, 'Why should I be in a debate?'" Trump said on the Fox Business Network. — I am leading in the polls, and everyone knows her, everyone knows me.

Harris officially became a candidate for the presidency of the United States

About 4,000 delegates who were allocated during the primaries from the Democratic Party took part in the vote on August 2.

Today, 3,923 Democrats voted for Harris. Note that a minimum of 1,976 votes was required for Harris to be officially nominated for election.

Kamala Harris commented on the event in her H.