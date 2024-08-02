Twice as much for Trump. Harris raised 310 million dollars for the presidential campaign in July

In July, the election campaign of Kamala Harris collected 310 million dollars, which is more than twice the amount collected by her rival in the US presidential elections, Donald Trump.

The Harris campaign explained that more than $200 million in donations came in the week after Biden dropped out of the race and endorsed his vice president for the Democratic presidential nomination.

It is noted that the funds came from more than three million people.

At the same time, in July, the campaign of the US presidential candidate from the Republican Party, Donald Trump, claimed to have collected 138.7 million dollars.

Thus, in total, Trump's campaign raised $327 million, while Harris' treasury is $377 million.

Americans collected $46.7 million for Harris' election campaign

ActBlue, a Democratic fundraising platform, said it had raised $46.7 million in small donations for Vice President Harris' campaign as of 9 p.m. ET.

As AR reminds, the Biden campaign and affiliated groups previously had about 96 million dollars. The National Congress of the Republican Party reported that in June the campaign fund amounted to 102 million dollars. Share

It became known that the leaders of the Democratic Party in all 50 US states supported Vice President Kamala Harris as the new presidential candidate.