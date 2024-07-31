Harris beat Trump in key states — polls

The US presidential candidate from the Democrats Kamala Harris broke into the leaders in seven key states, where the results of the presidential elections are traditionally determined. In this way, she was able to bypass her opponent, Republican Donald Trump.

More and more Americans are ready to vote for Harris

This is confirmed by the latest survey conducted by Bloomberg News/Morning Consult.

Journalists draw attention to the fact that the current vice president of the United States receives even more support from young, black and Hispanic voters.

What's important to understand is that in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin, the gap between the candidates is currently within a margin of statistical error. So, 48% of voters supported the Democrat, and 47% supported the Republican.

However, Kamala Harris' result is better than that of incumbent US President Joe Biden, who trailed Trump by two points before withdrawing from the race.

Photo: screenshot

Democrats got more chances to win the presidential elections

The results of the survey also indicate that the politician was able to overtake Donald Trump in Arizona and Nevada, as well as double the advantage of Democrats over Republicans in Michigan.

These indicators indicate that Harris has a chance to assemble the coalition of voters that brought President Barack Obama to the White House and outline a clearer path to victory than President Biden, the publication writes. Share

In addition, it is emphasized that only a few days have passed since Harris became the expected nominee of the Democratic Party.

However, it is already clear that Joe Biden's withdrawal from the presidential race has the effect that the Democrats were hoping for.

Despite this, it is impossible to predict the final of the elections, because there is still a lot of time left before them.