Harris VS Trump. The results of the first national survey in the USA are known

US Vice President Kamala Harris is ahead of Republican Donald Trump by two percentage points in a national poll.

Harris has a chance to become the president of the United States

Although Harris was able to pull ahead of Trump in the national poll 44% to 42%, it is important to understand that this difference is within a statistical margin of error of 3 percentage points.

In addition, it is emphasized that in the previous poll by Reuters/Ipsos on July 15-16, Harris and Trump each gained 44% support, and at the beginning of the month, the Republican was ahead of the US vice president by one percentage point.

It is also noted that during the last survey, 56% of registered US voters supported the thesis that 59-year-old Harris "has a sharp mind and is able to cope with challenges."

As for the 78-year-old Trump, 49% of voters have this opinion about him, and only 22% about the 81-year-old Biden.

The survey took place on July 22-23 — after the US Republican National Convention, at which Trump was officially nominated as the presidential candidate, and after Biden's announcement that he was withdrawing from the race and supporting the candidacy of Harris. Share

Blinken stood up for Harris after a fresh round of criticism was leveled at her

As the head of the State Department Anthony Blinken notes, he highly appreciates the role of Vice President Kamala Harris in the foreign policy of the Biden administration.

In this way, the diplomat showed support for the likely candidate for the presidency of the United States.

Blinken's statement was a reaction to the fact that some media did not consider foreign policy to be Harris' strong point.