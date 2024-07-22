More than 46 million dollars were collected for the pre-election campaign of Vice President Harris

After President Joe Biden announced his decision to withdraw from the election race, at least $46.7 million has already been raised in the United States for the election campaign of Vice President Kamala Harris

Americans collected $46.7 million for Harris' election campaign

ActBlue, a Democratic fundraising platform, said it had raised $46.7 million in small donations for Vice President Harris' campaign as of 9 p.m. ET.

UPDATE: As of 9pm ET, grassroots supporters have raised $46.7 million through ActBlue following Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign launch. This has been the biggest fundraising day of the 2024 cycle. Small-dollar donors are fired up and ready to take on this election 🔥 — ActBlue (@actblue) July 22, 2024

As AR reminds, the Biden campaign and affiliated groups previously had about $96 million. The Republican National Convention reported that the campaign fund totaled $102 million in June.

It became known that the leaders of the Democratic Party in all 50 US states supported Vice President Kamala Harris as the new presidential candidate.

The leaders held a conference call after President Joe Biden announced he was withdrawing his candidacy.

Following President Biden's announcement, our members immediately rallied to rally around a candidate who has a track record of winning tough elections and is a recognized leader on issues that matter to Americans: reproductive freedom, gun violence prevention, climate protection, justice reform and recovery economy," said Ken Martin, president of the Association of State Democratic Committees. Share

At the same time, Reuters notes that former Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi and former President Barack Obama did not announce their support, although both praised Biden for his decision.

The agency also added that representatives of the Harris campaign and her allies have already made hundreds of calls on her behalf, urging delegates at the Democratic convention next month to join her nomination for the presidency.

What is known about Kamala Harris

Harris has a law degree. After graduating from university in 1990, she was a deputy district attorney in Oakland. In 2014, Kamala Harris was elected to the position of prosecutor of San Francisco. There, under her leadership, a successful relapse prevention program was launched.

In 2010, Harris became the attorney general of the state of California, and in 2014 she was successfully re-elected for a second term. In 2016, with the support of the California governor and Democrats, Kamala Harris ran for the US Congress and became a senator.

In 2020, Kamala Harris assumed the post of vice president of the United States, becoming the first woman in this position.