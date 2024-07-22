More than 46 million dollars were collected for the pre-election campaign of Vice President Harris

After President Joe Biden announced his decision to withdraw from the election race, at least $46.7 million has already been raised in the United States for the election campaign of Vice President Kamala Harris
Points of attention
- Vice President Kamala Harris' election campaign has already received $46.7 million in fundraising through the ActBlue platform of the Democratic Party of the United States.
- Since President Joe Biden's announcement that he is withdrawing from the race, support for Harris is growing, and her candidacy is receiving support in all 50 states of the United States from members of the Democratic Party.
- Kamala Harris, who has an impressive legal background, became the first woman to serve as the Vice President of the United States in 2020.
Americans collected $46.7 million for Harris' election campaign
ActBlue, a Democratic fundraising platform, said it had raised $46.7 million in small donations for Vice President Harris' campaign as of 9 p.m. ET.
As AR reminds, the Biden campaign and affiliated groups previously had about $96 million. The Republican National Convention reported that the campaign fund totaled $102 million in June.
It became known that the leaders of the Democratic Party in all 50 US states supported Vice President Kamala Harris as the new presidential candidate.
The leaders held a conference call after President Joe Biden announced he was withdrawing his candidacy.
At the same time, Reuters notes that former Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi and former President Barack Obama did not announce their support, although both praised Biden for his decision.
The agency also added that representatives of the Harris campaign and her allies have already made hundreds of calls on her behalf, urging delegates at the Democratic convention next month to join her nomination for the presidency.
What is known about Kamala Harris
Harris has a law degree. After graduating from university in 1990, she was a deputy district attorney in Oakland. In 2014, Kamala Harris was elected to the position of prosecutor of San Francisco. There, under her leadership, a successful relapse prevention program was launched.
In 2010, Harris became the attorney general of the state of California, and in 2014 she was successfully re-elected for a second term. In 2016, with the support of the California governor and Democrats, Kamala Harris ran for the US Congress and became a senator.
In 2020, Kamala Harris assumed the post of vice president of the United States, becoming the first woman in this position.
This year's presidential election in the USA will be held on November 5, 2024. This will be the 60th presidential election in the country's history, during which the 47th president of the United States will be elected. Donald Trump has already become the Republican candidate. On July 21, Biden officially announced that he was leaving the presidential race. He endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democratic nominee.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-