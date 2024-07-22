A strong decision. Zelensky reacted to Biden's withdrawal from the election race

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky thanked US President Joe Biden for his steadfast support of our country's struggle for freedom.

Zelensky thanked Biden for strong decisions and bold steps

In recent years, many strong decisions have been made that will be remembered as bold steps that President Biden took in response to difficult times. And we respect his difficult but strong decision today. Volodymyr Zelenskyi President of Ukraine

Україна вдячна Президенту Байдену за його непохитну підтримку боротьби нашої країни за свободу, яка разом із сильною двопартійною підтримкою у Сполучених Штатах була й залишається критично важливою.



Zelensky also emphasized that we will always be grateful for the leadership of President Biden, who supported our country at the most dramatic moment in history, helped us prevent Putin's occupation and continues to support us throughout this terrible war.

The President of Ukraine noted that the current situation in Ukraine and throughout Europe is no less difficult, and "we sincerely hope that the continued strong leadership of America will not allow Russian evil to achieve success or the results of its aggression."

Joe Biden is dropping out of the presidential race

Joe Biden announced on July 21 that he was withdrawing from the presidential race. He assured that he will fulfill the duties of the US president until the end of his term.

And while I intended to run for re-election, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and country for me to step aside and focus solely on fulfilling my duties as president for the remainder of my term," Biden said. Share

In addition, Biden thanked everyone who "worked so hard to get me re-elected," in particular, Vice President Kamala Harris for being "an incredible partner in all this work."

Current US President Joe Biden, after leaving the presidential race, said that he "fully supports" the candidacy of Vice President Kamala Harris.