A strong decision. Zelensky reacted to Biden's withdrawal from the election race
Ukraine
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky thanked US President Joe Biden for his steadfast support of our country's struggle for freedom.

  • Zelensky recognized President Biden's strong decisions and bold steps in difficult times.
  • Joe Biden has decided to withdraw from the presidential race, supporting the candidacy of Vice President Kamala Harris in the upcoming elections.
  • Ukraine hopes for further strong American leadership to prevent Russian aggression.
  • The presidential election in the USA will be held on November 5, 2024, where the country will elect the 47th president.

Zelensky thanked Biden for strong decisions and bold steps

In recent years, many strong decisions have been made that will be remembered as bold steps that President Biden took in response to difficult times. And we respect his difficult but strong decision today.

Volodymyr Zelenskyi

Volodymyr Zelenskyi

President of Ukraine

Zelensky also emphasized that we will always be grateful for the leadership of President Biden, who supported our country at the most dramatic moment in history, helped us prevent Putin's occupation and continues to support us throughout this terrible war.

The President of Ukraine noted that the current situation in Ukraine and throughout Europe is no less difficult, and "we sincerely hope that the continued strong leadership of America will not allow Russian evil to achieve success or the results of its aggression."

Joe Biden is dropping out of the presidential race

Joe Biden announced on July 21 that he was withdrawing from the presidential race. He assured that he will fulfill the duties of the US president until the end of his term.

And while I intended to run for re-election, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and country for me to step aside and focus solely on fulfilling my duties as president for the remainder of my term," Biden said.

In addition, Biden thanked everyone who "worked so hard to get me re-elected," in particular, Vice President Kamala Harris for being "an incredible partner in all this work."

Current US President Joe Biden, after leaving the presidential race, said that he "fully supports" the candidacy of Vice President Kamala Harris.

This year's presidential election in the USA will be held on November 5, 2024. This will be the 60th presidential election in the history of the country, during which the 47th president of the USA will be elected.

