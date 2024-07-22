A strong decision. Zelensky reacted to Biden's withdrawal from the election race

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky thanked US President Joe Biden for his steadfast support of our country's struggle for freedom.
- Zelensky recognized President Biden's strong decisions and bold steps in difficult times.
- Joe Biden has decided to withdraw from the presidential race, supporting the candidacy of Vice President Kamala Harris in the upcoming elections.
- Ukraine hopes for further strong American leadership to prevent Russian aggression.
- The presidential election in the USA will be held on November 5, 2024, where the country will elect the 47th president.
Zelensky thanked Biden for strong decisions and bold steps
Zelensky also emphasized that we will always be grateful for the leadership of President Biden, who supported our country at the most dramatic moment in history, helped us prevent Putin's occupation and continues to support us throughout this terrible war.
The President of Ukraine noted that the current situation in Ukraine and throughout Europe is no less difficult, and "we sincerely hope that the continued strong leadership of America will not allow Russian evil to achieve success or the results of its aggression."
Joe Biden is dropping out of the presidential race
Joe Biden announced on July 21 that he was withdrawing from the presidential race. He assured that he will fulfill the duties of the US president until the end of his term.
In addition, Biden thanked everyone who "worked so hard to get me re-elected," in particular, Vice President Kamala Harris for being "an incredible partner in all this work."
Current US President Joe Biden, after leaving the presidential race, said that he "fully supports" the candidacy of Vice President Kamala Harris.
This year's presidential election in the USA will be held on November 5, 2024. This will be the 60th presidential election in the history of the country, during which the 47th president of the USA will be elected.
