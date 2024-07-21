Biden announced his withdrawal from the election race

US President Joe Biden announced on July 21 that he was withdrawing from the presidential race.

Biden announced his withdrawal from the presidential race

It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve you as President. And while I intended to run for re-election, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and country for me to step aside and focus solely on fulfilling my duties as president for the remainder of my term. Joe Biden President of the USA

He also said that he will contact the citizens of the United States later this week with more details about his decision.

Biden named the only condition for withdrawing from the presidential race

According to American leader Joe Biden, he can give up the fight for the presidential seat only if he faces serious health problems.

As the head of the White House noted earlier, if doctors believe that his health will prevent him from fulfilling his duties as president, then he is ready to listen to them.

If I had been diagnosed with a disease, if someone, the doctors, had come and said that you have such a problem, - said Joe Biden in an interview with CBS News. Share

What is important to understand is that the American leader is already 81 years old.

His main opponent in the presidential race, Donald Trump, who is 78 years old, often reminds us of this.