Biden announced his withdrawal from the election race
Category
World
Publication date

Biden announced his withdrawal from the election race

Joe Biden
Biden announced his withdrawal from the election race
Читати українською

US President Joe Biden announced on July 21 that he was withdrawing from the presidential race.

Points of attention

  • Joe Biden has announced his withdrawal from the presidential race to focus on his duties in preparation for the end of his term.
  • Joe Biden is already 81 years old, which is a reason to discuss his health and ability to perform the duties of the president.
  • Biden's announcement to leave opens the field for his main opponent, Donald Trump, who focuses on the age of the opponent in the context of the confrontation in the political arena.
  • Biden's address to the US citizens with further announcements could determine the future fate of American politics and the presidential election.

Biden announced his withdrawal from the presidential race

It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve you as President. And while I intended to run for re-election, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and country for me to step aside and focus solely on fulfilling my duties as president for the remainder of my term.

Joe Biden

Joe Biden

President of the USA

He also said that he will contact the citizens of the United States later this week with more details about his decision.

Biden named the only condition for withdrawing from the presidential race

According to American leader Joe Biden, he can give up the fight for the presidential seat only if he faces serious health problems.

As the head of the White House noted earlier, if doctors believe that his health will prevent him from fulfilling his duties as president, then he is ready to listen to them.

If I had been diagnosed with a disease, if someone, the doctors, had come and said that you have such a problem, - said Joe Biden in an interview with CBS News.

What is important to understand is that the American leader is already 81 years old.

His main opponent in the presidential race, Donald Trump, who is 78 years old, often reminds us of this.

More on the topic

Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Biden and von der Leyen held talks on supporting Ukraine
Biden and von der Leyen held talks on supporting Ukraine
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Trump is preparing to face Kamala Harris in the event of Biden's withdrawal from the election
Donald Trump

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?