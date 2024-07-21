Biden announced his withdrawal from the election race

US President Joe Biden announced on July 21 that he was withdrawing from the presidential race.
Points of attention
- Joe Biden has announced his withdrawal from the presidential race to focus on his duties in preparation for the end of his term.
- Joe Biden is already 81 years old, which is a reason to discuss his health and ability to perform the duties of the president.
- Biden's announcement to leave opens the field for his main opponent, Donald Trump, who focuses on the age of the opponent in the context of the confrontation in the political arena.
- Biden's address to the US citizens with further announcements could determine the future fate of American politics and the presidential election.
Biden announced his withdrawal from the presidential race
July 21, 2024
He also said that he will contact the citizens of the United States later this week with more details about his decision.
Biden named the only condition for withdrawing from the presidential race
According to American leader Joe Biden, he can give up the fight for the presidential seat only if he faces serious health problems.
As the head of the White House noted earlier, if doctors believe that his health will prevent him from fulfilling his duties as president, then he is ready to listen to them.
What is important to understand is that the American leader is already 81 years old.
His main opponent in the presidential race, Donald Trump, who is 78 years old, often reminds us of this.
More on the topic
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-