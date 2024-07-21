Trump is preparing to replace Biden with Kamala Harris in the election

Republican Donald Trump's team is preparing for a possible pre-election showdown with Vice President Kamala Harris, who could replace Joe Biden if he stops running.

What is known about the preparation of the Trump team for the confrontation with Kamala Harris

It is noted that Trump has already prepared materials on Harris and other representatives of the Democratic Party, who could become a potential replacement for Biden in the elections.

The authors of the article emphasize that on the eve of the national convention of the Republican Party in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Trump's team prepared several videos criticizing Harris to be shown to delegates and on air.

Kamala Harris

However, this campaign was canceled after the assassination attempt on Trump.

Trump allies have also begun examining the records of Democratic governors seen as potential Harris running mates. The advisers of the former president pay special attention to the governor of Pennsylvania Josh Shapiro - the state on whose victory the Trump campaign is most focused in order to block the path of the Democrats to the White House - the authors of the material note. Share

The interlocutors of the publication also noted that the national committee of the Republican Party carefully monitors the activities of the Democratic Party, in particular, the financing of the Biden campaign.

The article says that Republicans are even ready to file a lawsuit if there are questions about the transfer or use of these funds.

What is known about Trump's first campaign rally after the assassination attempt on him

According to CNN, Trump held his first campaign rally since the attack on Saturday.

In particular, he defiantly declared to his supporters that he allegedly "received a bullet for democracy."

During his almost two-hour speech, Trump thanked the staff of the hospital where he was treated. He also called Cory Komperatore, who was shot during the assassination attempt, a "hero" and talked about the other two wounded people - David Dutch and James Copenhaver.