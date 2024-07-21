Trump is preparing to replace Biden with Kamala Harris in the election

Republican Donald Trump's team is preparing for a possible pre-election showdown with Vice President Kamala Harris, who could replace Joe Biden if he stops running.
Points of attention
- Trump's team is actively preparing for a possible showdown with Kamala Harris, considering her as a potential replacement for Biden in the election.
- Several videos criticizing Harris were planned to be shown, but were delayed after an assassination attempt on Trump.
- Republican associates are studying the records of Democratic governors, specifically focusing on Pennsylvania's governor, to strategize against Harris and the Democratic Party.
- The Republican Party closely monitors the activities of the Democratic Party, including the financing of the Biden campaign, and is prepared to take legal action if necessary.
- Trump recently held his first campaign rally after the attack, emphasizing his commitment to his supporters and acknowledging those affected by the assassination attempt.
What is known about the preparation of the Trump team for the confrontation with Kamala Harris
It is noted that Trump has already prepared materials on Harris and other representatives of the Democratic Party, who could become a potential replacement for Biden in the elections.
The authors of the article emphasize that on the eve of the national convention of the Republican Party in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Trump's team prepared several videos criticizing Harris to be shown to delegates and on air.
However, this campaign was canceled after the assassination attempt on Trump.
The interlocutors of the publication also noted that the national committee of the Republican Party carefully monitors the activities of the Democratic Party, in particular, the financing of the Biden campaign.
The article says that Republicans are even ready to file a lawsuit if there are questions about the transfer or use of these funds.
What is known about Trump's first campaign rally after the assassination attempt on him
According to CNN, Trump held his first campaign rally since the attack on Saturday.
In particular, he defiantly declared to his supporters that he allegedly "received a bullet for democracy."
During his almost two-hour speech, Trump thanked the staff of the hospital where he was treated. He also called Cory Komperatore, who was shot during the assassination attempt, a "hero" and talked about the other two wounded people - David Dutch and James Copenhaver.
