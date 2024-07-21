Trump declared a "beautiful message" from Xi Jinping

According to former US President Donald Trump, after the assassination attempt a week ago, he received a special message from Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Trump hints at friendly relations with the president of the People's Republic of China

The Republican leader publicly flaunted a message from China's leader during a campaign rally in Michigan.

It is worth noting that this was the first performance for him after the attempted assassination.

(Xi — ed.) wrote me a beautiful note the other day when he heard about what happened, — said Donald Trump. Share

Importantly, the American politician referred to Xi's letter when discussing his economic policy toward China during his presidency.

"I got along very well with President Xi," the ex-president of the United States reminded again. Share

During the speech, Donald Trump also mentioned the messages from other world leaders after the attack.

Watch the video of the assassination attempt on Donald Trump:

🚨 #BREAKING: SHOTS FIRED AT PRESIDENT TRUMP RALLY IN PENNSYLVANIA pic.twitter.com/eup5YTybS7 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) July 13, 2024

Iran may try to assassinate Trump again

As US intelligence managed to find out, Iran intended to eliminate former US President Donald Trump.

In view of these data, the US Secret Service significantly increased security measures around the Republican leader.

This happened after she first learned about official Tehran's plans.

According to anonymous journalist sources, there is currently no indication that Thomas Matthew Crooks, who shot the former president at a rally, was connected to these Iranian intentions.

In addition, it is emphasized that the Secret Service and the Trump campaign were informed about the threat even before the beginning of the speech of the candidate for the presidency of the United States.