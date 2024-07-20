He wants to destroy the Russia. The expert predicted the logic of Trump's actions

According to military and political commentator Oleksandr Kovalenko, in case of Donald Trump's return to the White House, Ukraine will not lose the support of the USA, on the contrary - it may become even more powerful.

Trump is not interested in Russia's victory

According to the expert, one should not forget that Donald Trump is a vain, narcissistic person who wants to go down in history no less than the illegitimate president of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin.

If he heads the White House again, he will have a unique opportunity to become one of those presidents who would be involved in a World War II-level victory, and also in the context of the US-Russia confrontation.

That is why Trump also wants to defeat the Russian Federation.

How can one go down in history as a victor in an actual loss in a war in which the enemy is practically exhausted? Oleksandr Kovalenko is interested. Share

Despite the fact that Donald Trump wants to appear as a "dove of peace", he realizes that it is necessary to put an end to the war from the position of the winner.

Zelensky reacted to Trump's statement about "ending the war in 24 hours" — watch the video:

Ukraine can get even more help from Trump

According to Oleksandr Kovalenko, it is impossible to predict all the decisions and steps of a republican, because he is a very complex political figure.

He can really influence the course of history and change the course of events in the war between the Russian Federation and Ukraine.

It is quite possible that Trump's victory will force Ukraine to change its foreign policy in order to find a common language with the new American leader.