The current president of the United States and the candidate of the Democratic Party for the upcoming elections in November, Joe Biden, announced his intention to hold another round of debates with the opponent, Republican Donald Trump.

I agreed to a debate with him in September, — said Biden in an interview with journalists of the publication.

At the same time, Biden expressed confidence in maintaining his own political influence and potential.

Where you were? I've done 22 big events, met thousands of people, amazing crowds. There's a lot going on. I'm on a horse, — declares Biden.

According to Biden, he is showing Americans that he has all the skills and doesn't need notes.

What is known about Biden's reaction to Trump's announcement of J.D. Vance as a candidate for US vice president?

According to Bloomberg, the current president of the United States called Ohio Senator J.D. Vance, whom Trump wants to nominate as a vice presidential candidate if he wins the election, a clone of Trump himself.

He is a clone of Trump in matters. I don't see any difference, — emphasized Biden.

Separately, on social networks, Biden criticized the political position of JD Vance, who "talks a lot about working people."

However, Biden claims that Vance and Trump want to raise taxes for middle-class families while pushing for even more tax cuts for the wealthy.

Back in 2022, after the start of the criminal war unleashed by Russia against Ukraine, in an interview with Steve Bannon, Vance clearly stated that he was not at all concerned about the further fate of Ukraine.