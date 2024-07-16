Biden claims he didn't allude to Trump's assassination by his sayings
Biden claims he didn't allude to Trump's assassination by his sayings

American leader Joe Biden said that he considers his statement "it's time to put Trump in a bull's-eye" to be a mistake on the eve of the assassination attempt on the former president.

  • Biden says he is not someone who aspires to a dictatorship like his opponent Donald Trump.
  • The US president also assured that he is focusing on what Trump says, and not on the idea of his elimination.
  • Joe Biden urges never to compare him with the Republican leader.

Biden claims that he did not allude to the assassination of his rival Trump

As mentioned earlier, the head of the White House recently told donors during a private conversation that "it's time time to put Trump in a bull's-eye."

He said the use of the word was "a mistake," but Joe Biden dismissed more severe criticism, saying it was just a figure of speech and that it was Trump who introduced the violent rhetoric.

I didn’t say ‘crosshairs.’ I meant ‘bull's-eye.’ I meant focus on him. Focus on what he’s doing. Focus on — on his — on his policies. Focus on the number of lies he told in the debate

Biden urged not to compare him with Trump

Look, I’m not the guy that said. I want to be a dictator on day one. I’m not the guy that refused to accept the outcome of the election. I’m not the guy who said that wouldn’t accept the outcome of this election automatically, - added the American leader.

According to Joe Biden, loving your country only when you win is wrong.

So the focus was on what he’s saying and, I mean, the idea., - said the US president.

As for statements that could unknowingly incite someone to violence, Biden said the threat from his opponent is too severe to ignore.

I have not engaged in that rhetoric. My opponent has engaged in that rhetoric, - concluded White House chief.

