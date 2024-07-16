Biden claims he didn't allude to Trump's assassination by his sayings

American leader Joe Biden said that he considers his statement "it's time to put Trump in a bull's-eye" to be a mistake on the eve of the assassination attempt on the former president.
Points of attention
- Biden says he is not someone who aspires to a dictatorship like his opponent Donald Trump.
- The US president also assured that he is focusing on what Trump says, and not on the idea of his elimination.
- Joe Biden urges never to compare him with the Republican leader.
Biden claims that he did not allude to the assassination of his rival Trump
As mentioned earlier, the head of the White House recently told donors during a private conversation that "it's time time to put Trump in a bull's-eye."
He said the use of the word was "a mistake," but Joe Biden dismissed more severe criticism, saying it was just a figure of speech and that it was Trump who introduced the violent rhetoric.
Biden urged not to compare him with Trump
According to Joe Biden, loving your country only when you win is wrong.
As for statements that could unknowingly incite someone to violence, Biden said the threat from his opponent is too severe to ignore.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Events
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-