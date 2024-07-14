Who tried to kill Donald Trump — conclusion of the FBI

The US Federal Bureau of Investigation has officially confirmed that it was able to quickly identify the attacker who shot former President Donald Trump.

The name of the man who assassinated Trump is known

According to representatives of the American intelligence service, it is about Matthew Crooks from Bethel Park, Pennsylvania.

In addition, it is emphasized that he was only 20 years old.

Matthew Crooks, who assassinated Donald Trump (Photo: Open Sources)

The man was neutralized immediately after he opened fire in the direction of Donald Trump.

The FBI notes that the investigation is still ongoing, which is why they have urged anyone with information that could help in the investigation to come forward.

What is also important to understand is that the shooter's motive is still unknown.

Elimination of the man who attempted to assassinate Trump (Photo: screenshot)

The FBI does not say whether it has already contacted his relatives and acquaintances.

Attempt on Trump. What is important to know

Matthew Crooks opened fire during a speech by the former US president in Pennsylvania.

The Republican immediately fell to his knees — people around began to scream and also fell to the ground.

Security immediately responded to the shooting and took Donald Trump off the stage and away from the scene.

The video shows that Trump's face was covered in blood — he had an ear injury.

In addition to the shooter, who was eliminated by a sniper, one civilian was killed during the attack.