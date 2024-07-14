Trump made his first public statement after the attack

Former US President Donald Trump issued a brief statement after an unknown assailant attempted to shoot him at a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.
- Donald Trump is not scared after the attempt on his life and plans to continue participating in the presidential race.
- The shooter has already been neutralized, a civilian has also died.
- American and Ukrainian leaders publicly expressed their support for Trump and condemned this act of violence.
Trump plans to continue the fight for the presidential seat
The ex-leader of the White House made it clear that the attempt did not scare him and he was not going to give up his intentions.
Donald Trump sent a letter with a short message after suffering a minor injury in the shooting, according to reporters.
His signature was on the letter.
It is also worth noting that the former US president previously confirmed that he was injured and expressed his gratitude to the security guards, who quickly responded and saved his life.
The assassination attempt on Trump — the latest details
The shooting began during a speech by the former US president in Pennsylvania.
When the politician heard the sounds of shots, he fell to his knees, everyone present was frightened and started screaming.
Security quickly surrounded the politician, took him off the stage and took him away from the scene.
The video shows that Trump's face was covered in blood — he had an ear injury.
Later it became known that the man who tried to kill the republican was "neutralized", and a spectator also died during the shooting.
The American and Ukrainian leaders — Joe Biden and Volodymyr Zelenskyi — immediately reacted to the news of the attempt.
They publicly supported Donald Trump and condemned this act of violence.
