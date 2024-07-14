Trump made his first public statement after the attack

Former US President Donald Trump issued a brief statement after an unknown assailant attempted to shoot him at a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Trump plans to continue the fight for the presidential seat

The ex-leader of the White House made it clear that the attempt did not scare him and he was not going to give up his intentions.

Donald Trump sent a letter with a short message after suffering a minor injury in the shooting, according to reporters.

This is a message from Donald Trump. I will never give up! — said the leader of the Republicans. Share

His signature was on the letter.

It is also worth noting that the former US president previously confirmed that he was injured and expressed his gratitude to the security guards, who quickly responded and saved his life.

I was shot with a bullet that pierced the top of my right ear. I knew right away that something was wrong because I heard a whistle, shots and immediately felt a bullet go through my skin...It is unbelievable that such an act can take place in our country. Donald Trump Ex-president of the USA

🚨 #BREAKING: SHOTS FIRED AT PRESIDENT TRUMP RALLY IN PENNSYLVANIA pic.twitter.com/eup5YTybS7 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) July 13, 2024

The assassination attempt on Trump — the latest details

The shooting began during a speech by the former US president in Pennsylvania.

When the politician heard the sounds of shots, he fell to his knees, everyone present was frightened and started screaming.

Security quickly surrounded the politician, took him off the stage and took him away from the scene.

The video shows that Trump's face was covered in blood — he had an ear injury.

Photo: facebook.com/washingtonpost/

Later it became known that the man who tried to kill the republican was "neutralized", and a spectator also died during the shooting.

Elimination of the man who attempted to assassinate Trump (Photo: screenshot)

The American and Ukrainian leaders — Joe Biden and Volodymyr Zelenskyi — immediately reacted to the news of the attempt.