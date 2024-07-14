Trump made his first public statement after the attack
Category
Politics
Publication date

Trump made his first public statement after the attack

Trump
Читати українською
Source:  CNN

Former US President Donald Trump issued a brief statement after an unknown assailant attempted to shoot him at a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Points of attention

  • Donald Trump is not scared after the attempt on his life and plans to continue participating in the presidential race.
  • The shooter has already been neutralized, a civilian has also died.
  • American and Ukrainian leaders publicly expressed their support for Trump and condemned this act of violence.

Trump plans to continue the fight for the presidential seat

The ex-leader of the White House made it clear that the attempt did not scare him and he was not going to give up his intentions.

Donald Trump sent a letter with a short message after suffering a minor injury in the shooting, according to reporters.

This is a message from Donald Trump. I will never give up! — said the leader of the Republicans.

His signature was on the letter.

It is also worth noting that the former US president previously confirmed that he was injured and expressed his gratitude to the security guards, who quickly responded and saved his life.

I was shot with a bullet that pierced the top of my right ear. I knew right away that something was wrong because I heard a whistle, shots and immediately felt a bullet go through my skin...It is unbelievable that such an act can take place in our country.

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Ex-president of the USA

The assassination attempt on Trump — the latest details

The shooting began during a speech by the former US president in Pennsylvania.

When the politician heard the sounds of shots, he fell to his knees, everyone present was frightened and started screaming.

Security quickly surrounded the politician, took him off the stage and took him away from the scene.

The video shows that Trump's face was covered in blood — he had an ear injury.

Photo: facebook.com/washingtonpost/

Later it became known that the man who tried to kill the republican was "neutralized", and a spectator also died during the shooting.

Elimination of the man who attempted to assassinate Trump (Photo: screenshot)

The American and Ukrainian leaders — Joe Biden and Volodymyr Zelenskyi — immediately reacted to the news of the attempt.

They publicly supported Donald Trump and condemned this act of violence.

More on the topic

Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
An unknown person tried to shoot Trump — the first video of the attempt
Trump
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Attempt on Trump — Biden reacted instantly
Joe Biden
Joe Biden
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Attempt on Trump. Zelensky reacted to the shooting during the speech of the former US president
Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Zelensky

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?