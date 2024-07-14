Attempt on Trump — Biden reacted instantly

American leader Joe Biden publicly condemned the shooting during a speech by the former US president and his main rival, Donald Trump.

Biden supported Trump after the assassination attempt

I was made aware of the shooting at a Donald Trump rally in Pennsylvania. Glad to hear he is safe and well. I am praying for him and his family and everyone who was at the rally as we wait for more information. Joe Biden President of the USA

He also thanked the Secret Service for quickly getting Donald Trump to safety.

America has no place for such violence. We must unite as one nation to condemn this," concluded Joe Biden.

Jill and I are grateful to the Secret… — President Biden (@POTUS) July 13, 2024

What is known about the assassination attempt on Trump

During the speech of the former US president in Pennsylvania, the sounds of shots rang out.

Trump immediately fell to his knees, and people around raised a scream.

Security quickly surrounded the politician, took him off the stage and took him away from the scene.

🚨 #BREAKING: SHOTS FIRED AT PRESIDENT TRUMP RALLY IN PENNSYLVANIA pic.twitter.com/eup5YTybS7 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) July 13, 2024

The video shows that Trump's face was covered in blood — he had an ear injury.

Photo: facebook.com/washingtonpost/

Later, information appeared that the shooter involved in the incident during the former president's rally was "neutralized", and a spectator also died during the shooting.

Elimination of the man who attempted to assassinate Trump (Photo: screenshot)