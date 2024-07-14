Attempt on Trump — Biden reacted instantly
Attempt on Trump — Biden reacted instantly

Joe Biden
Joe Biden
American leader Joe Biden publicly condemned the shooting during a speech by the former US president and his main rival, Donald Trump.

Points of attention

  • Joe Biden issued a statement after the assassination attempt on his opponent.
  • A shooting during Trump's speech resulted in the injury and death of an audience member. The shooter was neutralized.
  • Trump suffered an ear injury but was quickly evacuated to safety.
  • Biden called on the United States to unite and condemn the act of violence, confirming the importance of security and unity in the country.

Biden supported Trump after the assassination attempt

I was made aware of the shooting at a Donald Trump rally in Pennsylvania. Glad to hear he is safe and well. I am praying for him and his family and everyone who was at the rally as we wait for more information.

Joe Biden

Joe Biden

President of the USA

He also thanked the Secret Service for quickly getting Donald Trump to safety.

America has no place for such violence. We must unite as one nation to condemn this,” concluded Joe Biden.

What is known about the assassination attempt on Trump

During the speech of the former US president in Pennsylvania, the sounds of shots rang out.

Trump immediately fell to his knees, and people around raised a scream.

Security quickly surrounded the politician, took him off the stage and took him away from the scene.

The video shows that Trump's face was covered in blood — he had an ear injury.

Photo: facebook.com/washingtonpost/

Later, information appeared that the shooter involved in the incident during the former president's rally was "neutralized", and a spectator also died during the shooting.

Elimination of the man who attempted to assassinate Trump (Photo: screenshot)

I was shot with a bullet that pierced the top of my right ear. I immediately understood that something was wrong, because I heard a whistle, shots and immediately felt how a bullet pierced the skin... It is unbelievable that such an act can take place in our country, - said Donald Trump himself later.

