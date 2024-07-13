Elon Musk invested a significant amount in Donald Trump's election campaign

Billionaire Elon Musk donated to the America PAC fund, which supports Donald Trump in the election campaign.

Elon Musk donated money to a fund supporting Trump

The owner of SpaceX, Tesla and X companies, Elon Musk, made a donation to an organization that promotes the election campaign of Donald Trump.

Musk transferred the money to the "Political Action Committee" - a group that works "behind the scenes" to increase the chances of a Republican victory in key states for elections in the United States.

The amount that Elon Musk donated to the Trump campaign will be known on July 15, when the committee will release data on donors.

It should be noted that Elon Musk previously stated that he would not finance the election campaigns of either Trump or Biden in the elections.

Elon Musk and Donald Trump

Musk has donated to candidates from both parties for years. At the same time, he did not spend significant funds on the presidential elections. His investments were usually evenly split between Democrats and Republicans.

This move by Elon Musk is considered by many experts to be a turning point for the election campaign. Amid the crisis among Democrats, who are fighting over Joe Biden's continued participation in the race, the billionaire's financial contribution to the foundation of the incumbent president's rival could prove to be a "devastating blow."

Biden's election campaign sponsors are blackmailing him with tens of millions of dollars

Sponsors linked to the Democratic Party have already told Biden campaign officials that donations worth about $90 million will be suspended if President Biden remains at the head of the election list.

Note that such a decision is one of the most concrete examples of the consequences of Mr. Biden's unsuccessful performance at the debate at the end of June.

A Future Forward adviser noted that the group expects donors who have suspended donations to return once the current uncertainty is resolved.