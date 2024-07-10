Musk's X hinders investigation's spread about Russian missile strike on Okhmatdyt children's hospital
Source:  online.ua

Platform X (formerly Twitter - ed.), which belongs to billionaire and businessman Elon Musk, does not allow network users to familiarize themselves with Bellingcat's investigation that a Russian Kh-101 missile carried out the attack on the "Okhmatdyt" children's hospital in Kyiv.

Points of attention

  • Platform X refuses to share information with users, trying to hide the truth about the events in Kyiv.
  • Bellingcat analysts confirmed that the attack on the Okhmatdyt Children's Hospital was carried out by a Russian Kh-101 missile.
  • The hospital became the target of the Russian invaders; two adults were killed, and eight children were injured.

Musk's X is trying to hide the truth about the Russian July 8 missile attack on "Okhmatdyt"

It concerns the fact that some users received a strange warning that clicking on the link might be dangerous.

The link you are trying to navigate to has been identified by X or our partners as potentially spammy or dangerous in accordance with X's URL Policy, the X team says.

Moreover, this “warning” states that the link may belong to any of the following categories:

  • malicious links that can steal personal data or damage electronic devices;

  • spam links that mislead people or negatively affect their use of the service;

  • violent or misleading content that may cause harm in real life;

  • certain categories of content that, if directly posted on X, violate the X Rules.

What was the conclusion of the Bellingcat team?

As mentioned earlier, Bellingcat analysts, as well as nuclear weapons and missile technology experts, recently confirmed that Okhmatdyt hospital in Kyiv was hit by a Russian Kh-101 cruise missile.

They stated this after carefully examining the video footage of the attack, which appeared in the public domain after the attack by the Russian Federation.

What is important to understand is that "Okhmatdyt" is the largest children's hospital in Ukraine, which became a target for Russian invaders on Monday, July 8, 2024.

At that time, there were 627 children, eight injured. In addition, two adults died.

