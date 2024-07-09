Russian missile strike on Okhmatdyt hospital in Kyiv becomes UK media's top theme

Russia's terrorist act against Ukrainian children with cancer, who were treated at the "Okhmatdyt" hospital in Kyiv, caused outrage throughout the civilized world. For the second day in a row, the leading British media have published articles devoted to this Russian war crime.

The Russian missile attack on "Okhmatdyt" is on the UK media front pages

Ukrainian Tonya Malei, who lives in Great Britain and leading blogs on Facebook under the pseudonym Gorgon Bobrovytska, made a detailed analysis of the country's publications against the background of Russia's missile attack on the "Okhmatdyt" children's hospital in Kyiv.

According to Tonya, all the British media have published articles about the terrible Russian strike on a medical facility in Ukraine's capital.

I bought all the newspapers that were in the nearest store. I wanted to read all about yesterday's Russian attack on a children's hospital as if I knew nothing about this War, as if I were an ordinary resident of Europe who does not watch the news, living my little life with ordinary daily worries. Tonya Malei Ukrainian woman in UK

British publications with articles about "Okhmatdyt"

According to Tonya, the following publications wrote about another act of terror by Russia against Ukraine:

Mirror : "Putin bombs children with cancer. Russian attack on children's hospital ignites global anger"

The Guardian : “War against life as such. Horror due to the Russian attack on a children's hospital."

Daily Mail : “Putin bombs a children's cancer hospital. An atrocity that demonstrates why Britain and NATO must spend more money on defence."

The Times: “Pressure on Starmer to increase defence spending. After Russia bombed a children's hospital in Kyiv, the former head of the army compared the threat of the "new axis" to the Nazis.

The Daily Telegraph: "Russia directed its fury at sick children in Kyiv."

British publications with articles about "Okhmatdyt"

Tonya believes that "British journalists adequately covered the Russian atrocities in Okhmatdyt and other affected cities, conveying to the reader the sky-high level of evil of the Russians and the need to get involved in the events because it affects everyone. Skinned Putin next to the injured children is a symbolic portrait of Russia as a whole and every Russian.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer will attend a NATO summit in Washington tomorrow, his first overseas trip since the general election, and is expected to insist that Ukraine is on an "irreversible" path to membership, writes the British press.

The former head army chief, Sir Patrick Sanders, lamenting the weak state of British defences, noted that the "new Axis powers" of Russia, China and Iran posed an even more deadly challenge than the Nazi alliance in 1939. According to Sanders, NATO may have less than five years to rearm to repel a Russian attack significantly, British media reported.

British publications with articles about "Okhmatdit"

As the Ukrainian woman writes, the British newspapers refer to the aggressor, the genocidal nature of the Russians' actions is noted, the photo shows the moment where an unbeaten air defence missile flies directly into a hospital, it is mentioned how many Russians bombed civilian objects, including medical facilities, during the two years of the full-scale War in Ukraine (named number 1700).

In particular, Tonya Maley singles out the article by journalist Richard Pendlebury, "Just imagine a missile hitting Great Ormond Street. Nothing is sacred to Putin" in the Daily Mail:

Article by R. Pendlebury: "Just imagine a missile hitting Great Ormond Street. Nothing is sacred to Putin"

Just imagine that a Russian missile hit the children's hospital on Great Ormond Street in London, and you will have some idea of the horror that happened yesterday during the bombing of the well-known Okhmatdyt hospital in Kyiv. Putin's disgusting imperial ambitions have once again raised the most seriously ill children in Ukraine from their beds. This time, it appears they were deliberately targeted in the outrageous early morning attack. Children-patients can be seen among the victims in the photos and videos. We have entered a new and even more terrible stage of the war, — writes the journalist.

I witnessed the first mass evacuation from Okhmatdyt, the largest pediatric facility in Ukraine, on March 5, 2022. At that time, the Russian army was standing at the gates of Kyiv, and the windows of the hospital were shaking from the tremors of artillery fire. Some windows were broken by debris. Scattered shards of glass lay in the yard. The situation was unbearable for the little ones, who had already suffered a lot, and a decision was made.

Those who could be transported were sent by bus and then by train to the safety of the West. Next, a series of tests awaited about three hundred children and their parents. It was a difficult picture — in particular, the exit of small patients from the oncology department. I was there when six children, ranging in age from one to 17, gathered in the lobby of the hospital to begin the grueling journey. Nine-year-old Antonina's mother, Alina, helped her get out of her wheelchair. Share

That time, Pendlebury ended his article with the words: "Shame on you, Mr. Putin," Maley writes.

What words can be used today? The brutality of yesterday's attack was on a different scale. Fresh blood splatters on the floor. Hundreds of windows flew out, injuring children with glass. Small patients from the oncology ward were evacuated a second time. They sat in wheelchairs outside in the hot sun, still connected by tubes to their vital equipment. Who can deny that this was not a calculated war crime?

Article about Svitolina's speech about "Okhmatdyt"

Oleksandr Kostyuchenko, our translator in Kyiv, speaks for every parent in the city when he says, "I just feel devastated." If the Russians are ready to hit Okhmatdyt during the day, there is no saint anywhere."

I carried newspapers home. They smelled so familiar, old fashioned. And inside there were such terrible words. My country is being shot in front of everyone. Our future is being deliberately and brutally destroyed by Russia, which is presiding over the UN this month. I dream of the day when I will bring home newspapers, where it will be written about the conviction and execution of all these Moscow criminals and their assistants like Orban, and about the dissolution of hypocritical, money-grubbing, impotent and meaningless organisations like the UN. Share

World stars joined in supporting Ukraine after the massive Russian July 8 missile attack

The cruel act of Russian terrorism caused the indignation of the world community. Famous actors, singers and designers supported the civilian population of Ukraine, which is suffering from the military aggression of the Russian Federation.

Berlin-based designer Frank Wilde on Instagram announced that a demonstration will be held in Berlin under the Russian embassy to "once again demand the much-needed taurus and remind that peace negotiations with terrorists who kill children while undergoing treatment are impossible. Only a military victory for Ukraine can bring peace."

An American historian, Timothy Snyder, who has supported Ukraine since the beginning of the invasion, also shared information about the Russian strike.

Oliver Sykes, the vocalist of the British rock band Bring Me the Horizon, also shared photos from "Okhmatdyt" in his stories. The musician previously released special merch from his clothing brand to raise funds for aid to Ukraine. Share

American actress and star of "The Help" and "Interstellar" films Jessica Chastain commented on the Russian attack on Ukraine on July 8 on Instagram. The actress shared with her 5.4 million followers the news about Russia's attack on a children's hospital in Kyiv.