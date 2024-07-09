Watch: Hollywood celebrities support Ukraine after Russian July 8 missile strike

On July 8, Russia launched a missile strike on Ukraine. One of them hit the "Okhmatdyt" children's hospital in Kyiv - several buildings of the medical facility were destroyed; in particular, the toxicology department and intensive care unit were damaged.

World stars joined in supporting Ukraine after Russian July 8 massive strike

The brutal act of Russian terrorism caused the indignation of the world community. Famous actors, singers and designers supported the civilian population of Ukraine, which is suffering from the military aggression of the Russian Federation.

Berlin-based designer Frank Wilde on Instagram reported that a demonstration would be held in Berlin under the Russian embassy to "once again demand the much-needed Taurus and remind that peace negotiations with terrorists who kill children while undergoing treatment are impossible. Only a military victory for Ukraine can bring peace."

An American historian, Timothy Snyder, who has supported Ukraine since the beginning of the invasion, also shared information about the latest Russian missile strike.

Because Russia bombed the kids with cancer. https://t.co/ReT0UcjGP1 — Timothy Snyder (@TimothyDSnyder) July 8, 2024

Oliver Sykes, the vocalist of the British rock band Bring Me the Horizon, also shared photos from "Okhmatdyt" in his stories. The musician previously released special merch from his clothing brand to raise funds for aid to Ukraine.

Stories by Oliver Sykes

American actress and star of the films "The Help" and "Interstellar" Jessica Chastain commented on the Russian attack on Ukraine on July 8 on Instagram. The actress shared with her 5.4 million followers the news about Russia's missile attack on a children's hospital in Kyiv.

"The Charmed" star Alyssa Milano also reacted to the Russian missile strike on Ukraine. She shared on Instagram a screenshot from the news, on which a photo of the destruction of "Okhmatdyt" was posted. The headline also states that Russia killed 31 people.

Almost $5.2 million was collected to reconstruct "Okhmatdyt" children's hospital

During the day, Ukrainians raised UAH 210 million (approx. $5.2 million) for the reconstruction of the "Okhmatdyt" children's hospital, which suffered after the latest Russian missile strike on Ukraine.

During the first three hours fundraising was was announced, business representatives and ordinary Ukrainians donated more than UAH 100 million.

At 3:00 p.m. on July 9, almost UAH 250 million had been raised to restore the "Okhmatdyt" hospital.

Since the goal is UAH 300 million, you still have the opportunity to join the fundraising campaign.