Almost $5.2 million was raised for Okhmatdyt Hospital's reconstruction
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Almost $5.2 million was raised for Okhmatdyt Hospital's reconstruction

Okhmatdyt
Читати українською
Source:  UNITED24

In just one day, Ukrainians managed to raise over UAH 210 million (approx. $5.2 million) for the reconstruction of the "Okhmatdyt" children's hospital, which was partially destroyed after the Russian July 8 missile strike.

Points of attention

  • The fundraising for the hospital's reconstruction continues; the goal is UAH 250 million.
  • The Okhmatdyt Hospital suffered significant damage, which led to the evacuation of children and adults, as well as the death of at least two people.
  • Join the fundraising campaign and help make the children's clinic even better than before the Russian attack.

The fundraising campaign for "Okhmatdyt" hospital's reconstruction continues

The initiative of Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky United24, together with Monobank, announced a fundraising campaign for Okhmatdyt Children's Hospital reconstruction.

Only during the first three hours Ukrainians donated more than UAH 100 million.

It is important to understand that the start of donations was announced at 5:40 p.m., and already at 8:38 p.m. it became known that the required amount had been collected. Business representatives will also contribute very actively.

The goal was to collect UAH 100 million, but after reaching that mark, they decided to continue the fundraising campaign.

We need to make the clinic better than it was! This will be our answer to the monsters, — said Monobank’s statement.

As of 11:47 a.m. on July 9, 200 million hryvnias had been collected for the hospital's reconstruction. Only an hour had passed, and Ukrainians had donated another 10 million.

Since the goal is UAH 250 million, you still have the opportunity to join the fundraising campaign.

Russian missile attack on "Okhmatdyt" children's hospital in Kyiv

"Okhmatdyt" is the largest children's hospital in Ukraine, where over 20,000 children from all over the country are treated every year.

On July 8, Russia hit it with a missile, destroying the toxicology building. Four more buildings of the medical facility were damaged.

Ten surgical departments, five oncology departments, two somatic departments, intensive care, two intensive care units, operating rooms, radiology and radiation therapy departments, and part of the haematology and oncology laboratories were also damaged.

Currently, the children have been evacuated to other hospitals in the capital.

Two adults have been confirmed dead after Russia’s missile strike on "Okhmatdyt" hospital. One of them is a young doctor at a medical institution. So far, 16 victims have been reported. Eight of them were children, and 15 victims were hospitalised.

