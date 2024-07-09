Russian July 8 missile strike on Ukraine: death toll in Kyiv rose to 27, 117 injured

As a result of the massive shelling of Kyiv on July 8, 117 people were injured. 27 people died.

Four children were killed after the Russian missile strike on July 8 in Kyiv

As of the morning of Tuesday, July 9, it is known about 27 dead and 117 injured as a result of the massive Russian missile attack on Kyiv. The head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Serhiy Popko, announced this.

He also noted that four children were among the 27 dead in Kyiv.

The State Emergency Service noted that a boy's body was found during the night clearing of rubble in the Shevchenkivskyy district of the city.

Currently, the consequences are liquidated at three locations in Kyiv. At the scene, 377 rescuers and 76 pieces of equipment were involved.

In "Okhmatdyt," rescue workers are continuously sorting through the rubble of the destroyed building. Collapsed floors are being dismantled, and debris is being cleared. In other hospital buildings that were hit by the Russian missile, broken windows, doors, and balconies were closed from evening until morning.

State Emergency Service

What is known about the massive Russian missile attack on Ukraine on July 8

On July 8, the Russian army launched a missile strike on several populated areas of Ukraine with missiles. Among them are the Kyiv region, particularly the capital, and the Dnipropetrovsk region, including Kryvyi Rih.

Russians hit the premises of the National Children's Specialised Hospital "Okhmatdyt". One of the buildings was destroyed, the others were damaged.

As a result of the massive attack, Russia damaged about 100 civilian objects in Ukraine, including residential buildings, a business centre and two medical facilities.

The Ukrainian authorities announced over 170 wounded.

Kyiv city authorities declared July 9 a day of mourning in the capital in connection with the Russian terrorist attack on civilian objects.