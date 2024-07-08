Russian July 8 missile strike on Kyiv: death toll rose to 20, 61 injured

On July 8, 20 people were killed and another 61 people were injured in a Russian missile attack in Kyiv.

Death toll after Russian morning's strike on Kyiv rose to 20

Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko clarified that 96 people have been injured in Kyiv, including three children. 52 wounded were hospitalised. Others were given help on the spot.

There are two dead in "Okhmatdyt", both adults, in particular, one female doctor died.

Damage to civil infrastructure was recorded in 7 districts of the capital:

in the Shevchenkivskyy district of ; in, the "Okhmadit" children's hospital was damaged, there is destruction;

in Holosiivskyy, a kindergarten building and a residential building were damaged, cars were on fire;

an office building was damaged in the Solomyanskyy district;

in Dniprovskyy — burning debris in a residential building;

a private house was damaged in Darnytskyy district;

in the Sviatoshynskyy district, debris is burning near a residential building; a fire also broke out in the premises of one of the enterprises;

a house was occupied in the Desnyanskyy district.

In the Dniprovskyy district, Mayor Klitschko added that debris had fallen on the medical centre. Seven were killed people are known there.

It is noted that a total of 31 people died in Ukraine as a result of the enemy attack, and another 125 were injured.

Russia massively attacked Ukraine on July 8

In the morning, Russian troops massively attacked Ukraine with missiles. For the attack, the Russians used at least 6 Tu-95 bombers (carriers of Kh-101 missiles) and two MiG-31K bombers, which launched Kinzhal missiles.

In total, according to preliminary data, Russian war criminals launched 38 missiles of various types:

One Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal" aeroballistic missile;

Four "Iskander-M" ballistic missiles;

One cruise missile 3M22 "Zirkon";

13 Kh-101 cruise missiles;

14 Kalibr cruise missiles;

Two Kh-22 cruise missiles;

Three Kh-59/Kh-69 guided air missiles.

Ukrainian air defence shot down 30 enemy missiles.

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) established that Russia hit the "Okhmatdyt" children's hospital in Kyiv with an Kh-101 missile .

It also became known that as a result of the Russian massive shelling of Kyiv on July 8, three transformer substations were destroyed or damaged, and the power grid was also damaged.

Kryvyi Rih and Dnipro were under attack. At least 10 dead and more than 30 injured in Kryvyi Rih, one dead and 12 injured in Dnipro.