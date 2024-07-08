Death toll after Russian today's missile strike on Kyiv rose to 17

According to the Kyiv City Military Administration (KCMA) and the Prosecutor General's Office, as a result of a series of insidious missile attacks by the criminal army of the Russian Federation on the capital of Ukraine, at least seventeen people died and 41 people were injured.

What is known about the consequences of the Russian missile attacks on Kyiv

In particular, according to the KCMA, four people died due to falling debris in the Dnipro district, where the building of the medical centre was damaged.

The building was partially destroyed.

KCMA also announced the closure of the underground metro branch to the Left Bank.

As stated in the press service, restrictions on the operation of the "red" metro line were introduced for security reasons and a full inspection of the open area after the massive rocket attack on the capital.

Additional information will be provided about the resumption of the subway operation in normal mode.

Recorded destruction and damage to civil infrastructure in 7 districts of the capital:

In the Shevchenkivskyy district, the Okhmadyt Children's Hospital was damaged and there was destroyed.

in Holosiivskyy — a kindergarten building and a residential building were damaged, cars were on fire;

an office building was damaged in the Solomyanskyy district;

in the Dniprovskyy — burning debris in a residential building;

a private house was damaged in the Darnytskyy district;

in the Sviatoshynskyy district, debris is burning near a residential building; a fire also broke out on the premises of one of the enterprises.

Five children were taken out of the destroyed building of "Okhmatdyt" for rehospitalisation, KCMA reported.

In a residential building in Syrets, one entrance was completely destroyed. Several are badly damaged. Rescuers are now trying to get people out from under the rubble. Their voices are heard. Other residents were evacuated. The building opposite was also damaged, Kyiv Mayor Vitaly Klychko said. Share

Rescue operations continue in the city's Podilskyy, Desnyanskyy, Svyatoshynskyy, Holosiivskyy, Dniprovskyy, Solomyanskyy, Darnytskyy, and Shevchenkivskyy districts.

In particular, in the Shevchenkivskyy district, a fire was extinguished on 1,500 square meters. According to the State Emergency Service, 5 people died, and four were injured in this area. The injured were handed over to doctors for further hospitalization.

What is known about the consequences of the army's missile attacks on Ukraine

According to the National Police, as a result of a series of insidious missile attacks by the criminal army of the Russian Federation in Ukraine, 21 people died, and 68 people were injured.

In Kryvyi Rih, as a result of an enemy rocket attack, ten people died, and 42 people were injured.

Two people were injured as a result of damage to an apartment building in the Dnipropetrovsk region.