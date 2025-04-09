According to US State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce, amid the publication of evidence of the participation of Chinese citizens in the war against Ukraine, the United States is once again pointing to China's role in supporting Russian aggression.

The US has made its position known

According to a spokeswoman for the diplomatic department, Donald Trump's team has already reviewed the statements of official Kyiv about the capture of two Chinese citizens who fought in the Russian army.

Tammy Bruce stressed that US authorities find these reports "disturbing."

Against the backdrop of recent events, she once again reminded that China is Russia's main sponsor in the war in Ukraine.

China supplies almost 80% of the dual-use goods Russia needs to wage war. 80% comes from China, the speaker emphasized. Share

According to Donald Trump himself, further cooperation between "these two nuclear powers will only deepen global instability and make the United States and other countries less safe, less secure, and less prosperous."

As mentioned earlier, on April 8, Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky officially confirmed that in the Donetsk region, Ukrainian Armed Forces fighters captured two Chinese citizens who were fighting as part of the Russian army.

After that, the president ordered the Foreign Minister to immediately contact Beijing and find out how China was going to respond.