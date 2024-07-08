Kyiv announces mourning day on July 9 for Russia's missile strike victims

The Kyiv city authorities declared July 9 a Day of Mourning in the capital due to a Russian missile attack that claimed the lives of dozens of people.

On July 9 was declared a day of mourning in Kyiv

As the Mayor of Kyiv, Vitali Klitschko, announced, on July 9, flags on all communal buildings in the capital will be flown at half-mast.

The authorities recommend lowering state flags on state and private buildings.

Also, entertainment activities will be prohibited during the day. TV and radio stations are asked to change their broadcast networks on the Day of Mourning.

As of now, 22 people have died in Kyiv, and almost a hundred have been injured. Meanwhile, the State Emergency Service writes about 21 deaths due to an attack in the Dnipro, Shevchenkiv and Solomyan districts of the capital.

Russia massively attacked Ukraine on July 8

On July 8, Russian troops massively attacked Ukraine with missiles. For the attack, the Russians used at least six planes of Tu-95 missile-carrying bombers (carriers of Kh-101 missiles) and two planes of MiG-31K, which launched Kinzhal missiles.

The air defence shot down 30 enemy missiles.

In Kyiv, one of the buildings of the "Okhmatdyt" children's hospital was attacked by the Russians. There are two dead people there, both adults, in particular, one female doctor died. Another 10 people were injured. It was possible to save four people, three of them children.

In total, 31 people died in Ukraine as a result of the enemy attack, and another 125 were injured.

The Security Service of Ukraine established that Russia hit the "Okhmatdyt" children's hospital in Kyiv with a Kh-101 missile.

Also, in Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, three people were killed by a missile attack. There is a hit at an enterprise — it was on its territory that men died.