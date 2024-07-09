US won't leave Ukraine without support amid Russian terror, official says

The administration of American leader Joe Biden condemned Russia's attacks on the Okhmatdyt Children's Hospital. Also, it said that during this week, it will send a robust set of signals and messages to the illegitimate president of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin.

US won't leave Ukraine without support amid Russian terror

White House National Security Communications Advisor John Kirby made a new statement.

He drew attention to the fact that it is "normal for the Russian dictator to hit the civilian infrastructure" and he "doesn't care whether people are in hospitals or residential buildings."

Journalists asked a White House representative whether Joe Biden's team considers this attack by the Russian Federation a certain signal on the eve of the NATO summit, which should take place from July 9 to 11 in Washington.

According to Kirby, he doesn't think so.

But as I said, this week will see a very strong set of signals and messages to Mr. Putin that he can't wait for NATO or the United States. We will continue to support Ukraine. John Kirby Advisor on communications in the field of national security of the White House

He also drew attention to the fact that the aggressor country of the Russian Federation intensified its campaign against the Ukrainian energy system, deliberately "depriving the civilian population of light" before autumn and winter.

According to Kirby, "several serious steps" will be taken to strengthen Ukraine's air defence during the NATO summit.

Massive Russian missile attack on Ukraine on July 8 - what is known

On July 8, Russia attacked the Kyiv region, in particular the capital, as well as the Dnipropetrovsk region, including Kryvyi Rih, with missiles.

The enemy also hit the premises of the National Children's Specialised Hospital "Okhmatdyt". One of the buildings was destroyed, the others were damaged. Search and rescue operations are currently underway there.

The aggressor country of the Russian Federation damaged about 100 civilian objects, among them residential buildings, a business centre and two medical facilities.