US won't leave Ukraine without support amid Russian terror, official says
Category
World
Publication date

US won't leave Ukraine without support amid Russian terror, official says

White House
Читати українською
Source:  Voice of America

The administration of American leader Joe Biden condemned Russia's attacks on the Okhmatdyt Children's Hospital. Also, it said that during this week, it will send a robust set of signals and messages to the illegitimate president of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin.

Points of attention

  • The states support Ukraine against the background of Russian terror and claim that they will not leave it without help.
  • The decision regarding air defense of Ukraine during the upcoming NATO summit was announced.
  • Russia has stepped up its campaign against the Ukrainian power system, depriving the civilian population of electricity ahead of fall and winter.

US won't leave Ukraine without support amid Russian terror

White House National Security Communications Advisor John Kirby made a new statement.

He drew attention to the fact that it is "normal for the Russian dictator to hit the civilian infrastructure" and he "doesn't care whether people are in hospitals or residential buildings."

Journalists asked a White House representative whether Joe Biden's team considers this attack by the Russian Federation a certain signal on the eve of the NATO summit, which should take place from July 9 to 11 in Washington.

According to Kirby, he doesn't think so.

But as I said, this week will see a very strong set of signals and messages to Mr. Putin that he can't wait for NATO or the United States. We will continue to support Ukraine.

John Kirby

John Kirby

Advisor on communications in the field of national security of the White House

He also drew attention to the fact that the aggressor country of the Russian Federation intensified its campaign against the Ukrainian energy system, deliberately "depriving the civilian population of light" before autumn and winter.

According to Kirby, "several serious steps" will be taken to strengthen Ukraine's air defence during the NATO summit.

Massive Russian missile attack on Ukraine on July 8 - what is known

On July 8, Russia attacked the Kyiv region, in particular the capital, as well as the Dnipropetrovsk region, including Kryvyi Rih, with missiles.

The enemy also hit the premises of the National Children's Specialised Hospital "Okhmatdyt". One of the buildings was destroyed, the others were damaged. Search and rescue operations are currently underway there.

The aggressor country of the Russian Federation damaged about 100 civilian objects, among them residential buildings, a business centre and two medical facilities.

Twenty-seven people died in Kyiv, including four children. It is also known about 117 injured civilians. In the Dnipropetrovsk region, 11 people died as a result of Russian strikes.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Putin wants to induce Ukraine to capitulate with his latest statements, analysts say
Putin
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Biden announces intentions to strengthen Ukraine's protection after Russian July 8 missile strike
Joe Biden
Biden
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russian July 8 missile strike on Ukraine: death toll in Kyiv rose to 27, 117 injured
Okhmatdyt

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?