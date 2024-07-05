Putin wants to induce Ukraine to capitulate with his latest statements, analysts say

The ISW team came to the conclusion that the illegitimate president of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, with his latest strange statements, aims to induce Ukraine to actually surrender.
Points of attention
- Putin rejected the possibility of Russia participating in meaningful negotiations regarding the ceasefire agreement.
- The Russian dictator cynically explains his scandalous decisions by mistrust of Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy's team.
- The authorities of Ukraine have not yet commented on Putin's new loud statements.
Putin no longer wants "peace talks" with Kyiv
The American Institute for the Study of War draws attention to the fact that the Russian dictator has publicly rejected the possibility of Moscow's participation in any meaningful negotiations regarding the ceasefire agreement.
Moreover, he began to demand Ukraine's "irreversible demilitarisation" as a prerequisite for a ceasefire.
According to experts, in this way, the illegitimate head of the Kremlin demands Ukraine's actual surrender for a ceasefire.
It is also important to understand that Putin has rejected the Verkhovna Rada as a possible contact person for negotiations despite previously asserting that it is the only legitimate Ukrainian body with which Moscow can negotiate.
What exactly did Putin say about Russia's war against Ukraine?
During his last public speech, the illegitimate president of the Russian Federation said that he was not going to decide on a ceasefire.
The dictator cynically added that he did not want to do this since, they said, he did not believe in positive steps on the part of Kyiv.
The Office of the President of Ukraine has not yet commented on these scandalous statements in any way.
