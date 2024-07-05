Putin wants to induce Ukraine to capitulate with his latest statements, analysts say

The ISW team came to the conclusion that the illegitimate president of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, with his latest strange statements, aims to induce Ukraine to actually surrender.

Putin no longer wants "peace talks" with Kyiv

The American Institute for the Study of War draws attention to the fact that the Russian dictator has publicly rejected the possibility of Moscow's participation in any meaningful negotiations regarding the ceasefire agreement.

Moreover, he began to demand Ukraine's "irreversible demilitarisation" as a prerequisite for a ceasefire.

According to experts, in this way, the illegitimate head of the Kremlin demands Ukraine's actual surrender for a ceasefire.

Putin commented on the prospects for a negotiated ceasefire in Ukraine at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Astana, Kazakhstan, on July 4, but instead of offering his typical feigned interest in such talks, he outright rejected any ceasefire negotiations, says the message.

It is also important to understand that Putin has rejected the Verkhovna Rada as a possible contact person for negotiations despite previously asserting that it is the only legitimate Ukrainian body with which Moscow can negotiate.

What exactly did Putin say about Russia's war against Ukraine?

During his last public speech, the illegitimate president of the Russian Federation said that he was not going to decide on a ceasefire.

The dictator cynically added that he did not want to do this since, they said, he did not believe in positive steps on the part of Kyiv.

This is the first. Second. We cannot allow that after the ceasefire, the enemy will take advantage of this cessation in order to improve their position, to arm themselves, to equip their army with the help of violent mobilisation and to be ready for the continuation of the armed conflict, added the illegitimate head of the Kremlin.

The Office of the President of Ukraine has not yet commented on these scandalous statements in any way.