Biden announces intentions to strengthen Ukraine's protection after Russian July 8 missile strike

American leader Joe Biden said that in the coming days, he will meet with his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and, together with his partners, announce "new measures to strengthen Ukraine's air defence."

Biden plans to strengthen the defence of Ukraine

The White House chief noted to international community that the Russian missile strikes, which killed dozens of Ukrainian civilians and damaged the largest children's hospital in Kyiv on July 8, will never let the world forget about the brutality of the Russian aggressor country.

According to him, it is currentlyessentialt that the allies do not ignore Russia's crimes and do everything possible to strengthen the defence of Ukraine.

Amid this, Joe Biden officially announced a meeting with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Washington, during which the American leader will once again declare his unwavering support for Ukraine.

Together with our allies, we will announce new measures to strengthen Ukraine's air defences to help protect their cities and civilians from Russian strikes. The United States stands with the people of Ukraine. Joe Biden US President

Russia's massive missile attack on Ukraine on July 8: what is essential to know

On July 8, Russia attacked the Kyiv region, in particular the capital, as well as the Dnipropetrovsk region, including Kryvyi Rih, with missiles.

In addition, the enemy hit the premises of the National Children's Specialised Hospital "Okhmatdyt". One of the buildings was destroyed, the others were damaged. Search and rescue operations are currently underway there.

Russia damaged about 100 civilian objects, including residential buildings, a business centre and two medical facilities.

The authorities claim more than 170 wounded. As of this time, it is known about 37 dead, among them three children.