28 injured still in Kryvyi Rih's hospitals after Russian July 8 missile strike

As of the morning of July 9, 28 people are in medical facilities in Kryvyi Rih after the Russian missile attack.
Points of attention
- The victims of the Russian strike on Kryvyi Rih are in hospitals with injuries of varying degrees of severity.
- The search-and-rescue operation at the site of the impact has been completed, and all victims are receiving assistance.
- July 9 has been declared a day of mourning in Kryvyi Rih due to the large number of victims and wounded as a result of the Russian missile attack.
A search and rescue operation was completed in Kryvyi Rih after a Russian missile strike
Oleksandr Vilkul, head of the Kryvyi Rih Defence Council, announced this.
According to Oleksandr Vilkul, as of this morning, there are 28 wounded in the city's hospitals — 1 is very serious, seven are severe, 18 are moderate, and 2 are in satisfactory condition. All victims are provided with all necessary assistance.
July 9 was declared a day of mourning in Kryvyi Rih in connection with the large number of victims as a result of a massive rocket attack on the city.
What is known about the Russian missile strike on Kryvyi Rih
The enemy massively attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region with missiles. In Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk region, as a result of a missile strike by Russian troops, 11 people were killed, and 42 people were injured.
Later, the Prosecutor General's Office added that the number of injured as a result of the rocket attack on Kryvyi Rih had increased to 42. The search and rescue operation continued.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-