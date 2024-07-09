28 injured still in Kryvyi Rih's hospitals after Russian July 8 missile strike
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

28 injured still in Kryvyi Rih's hospitals after Russian July 8 missile strike

State Emergency Service
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

As of the morning of July 9, 28 people are in medical facilities in Kryvyi Rih after the Russian missile attack.

Points of attention

  • The victims of the Russian strike on Kryvyi Rih are in hospitals with injuries of varying degrees of severity.
  • The search-and-rescue operation at the site of the impact has been completed, and all victims are receiving assistance.
  • July 9 has been declared a day of mourning in Kryvyi Rih due to the large number of victims and wounded as a result of the Russian missile attack.

A search and rescue operation was completed in Kryvyi Rih after a Russian missile strike

Oleksandr Vilkul, head of the Kryvyi Rih Defence Council, announced this.

The search and rescue operation at the impact site has been completed. Thank God, no more victims were found under the rubble.

Oleksandr Vilkul

Oleksandr Vilkul

Head of the Kryvyi Rih Defense Council

According to Oleksandr Vilkul, as of this morning, there are 28 wounded in the city's hospitals — 1 is very serious, seven are severe, 18 are moderate, and 2 are in satisfactory condition. All victims are provided with all necessary assistance.

July 9 was declared a day of mourning in Kryvyi Rih in connection with the large number of victims as a result of a massive rocket attack on the city.

What is known about the Russian missile strike on Kryvyi Rih

The enemy massively attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region with missiles. In Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk region, as a result of a missile strike by Russian troops, 11 people were killed, and 42 people were injured.

In Kryvyi Rih there is destruction at the enterprise. A fire broke out, which was already extinguished by rescuers. Previously, unfortunately, 11 people were killed in the region, and more than 40 others were injured of various degrees of severity, the State Emergency Service reports.

Later, the Prosecutor General's Office added that the number of injured as a result of the rocket attack on Kryvyi Rih had increased to 42. The search and rescue operation continued.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russian today's missile strike on Kryvyi Rih: 11 killed, 42 injured
Office of the Prosecutor General
Russian missile strike on Kryvyi Rih
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Biden announces intentions to strengthen Ukraine's protection after Russian July 8 missile strike
Joe Biden
Biden
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russian July 8 missile strike on Ukraine: death toll in Kyiv rose to 27, 117 injured
Okhmatdyt

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?