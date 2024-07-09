28 injured still in Kryvyi Rih's hospitals after Russian July 8 missile strike

As of the morning of July 9, 28 people are in medical facilities in Kryvyi Rih after the Russian missile attack.

A search and rescue operation was completed in Kryvyi Rih after a Russian missile strike

Oleksandr Vilkul, head of the Kryvyi Rih Defence Council, announced this.

The search and rescue operation at the impact site has been completed. Thank God, no more victims were found under the rubble. Oleksandr Vilkul Head of the Kryvyi Rih Defense Council

According to Oleksandr Vilkul, as of this morning, there are 28 wounded in the city's hospitals — 1 is very serious, seven are severe, 18 are moderate, and 2 are in satisfactory condition. All victims are provided with all necessary assistance.

July 9 was declared a day of mourning in Kryvyi Rih in connection with the large number of victims as a result of a massive rocket attack on the city.

What is known about the Russian missile strike on Kryvyi Rih

The enemy massively attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region with missiles. In Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk region, as a result of a missile strike by Russian troops, 11 people were killed, and 42 people were injured.

In Kryvyi Rih there is destruction at the enterprise. A fire broke out, which was already extinguished by rescuers. Previously, unfortunately, 11 people were killed in the region, and more than 40 others were injured of various degrees of severity, the State Emergency Service reports.

Later, the Prosecutor General's Office added that the number of injured as a result of the rocket attack on Kryvyi Rih had increased to 42. The search and rescue operation continued.