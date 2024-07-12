Biden says he won't start negotiations with Putin until Russian dictator changes his behaviour

American leader Joe Biden emphasised that he is not going to hold talks with the illegitimate president of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, until he changes his behaviour.

Biden criticised Putin and ridiculed Russian army

The head of the White House voiced his demand during a press conference after the NATO summit in Washington.

According to the US president, he does not see the Russian dictator's readiness to change his behavior as of now.

I see no reason to talk to Putin right now. He is not willing to change his behaviour much, but there is no world leader with whom I am not ready to interact. But is Putin ready to talk? I am not ready to speak with Putin until he changes his behaviour. Joe Biden US President

As the American leader noted, the Russian dictator was long convinced that he had won the war.

However, the truth is different — the Russian Federation captured only 17.3% of Ukraine's territory in 2.5 years.

According to Joe Biden, the Russian invaders cannot be called successful because they "suffered terrible human losses."

They lost more than 350,000 soldiers, killed or wounded. More than a million educated young people left Russia, added Biden. Share

The US president noted that he does not believe that Russia can fundamentally change shortly.

Biden explained who can defeat Putin and Russia

According to the head of the White House, Joe Biden, it is Ukraine that can stop the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and the aggression of the Russian Federation.

The American leader once again reminded us that the key goal of the illegitimate president of the Russian Federation is the complete subjugation of all of Ukraine.

He wants to put an end to Ukrainian democracy, destroy Ukrainian culture and erase Ukraine from the world map. And we know that Putin will not stop in Ukraine... Do not doubt that Ukraine can and will stop Putin. Joe Biden US President