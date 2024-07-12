Biden says he won't start negotiations with Putin until Russian dictator changes his behaviour

American leader Joe Biden emphasised that he is not going to hold talks with the illegitimate president of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, until he changes his behaviour.
Points of attention
- Biden does not see Putin's readiness for change and ridicules the Russian army.
- The US president believes that Ukraine has the potential to stop Russia's aggression.
- Biden is convinced that the illegitimate president of the Russian Federation wants to destroy Ukrainian culture and democracy.
Biden criticised Putin and ridiculed Russian army
The head of the White House voiced his demand during a press conference after the NATO summit in Washington.
According to the US president, he does not see the Russian dictator's readiness to change his behavior as of now.
As the American leader noted, the Russian dictator was long convinced that he had won the war.
However, the truth is different — the Russian Federation captured only 17.3% of Ukraine's territory in 2.5 years.
According to Joe Biden, the Russian invaders cannot be called successful because they "suffered terrible human losses."
The US president noted that he does not believe that Russia can fundamentally change shortly.
Biden explained who can defeat Putin and Russia
According to the head of the White House, Joe Biden, it is Ukraine that can stop the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and the aggression of the Russian Federation.
The American leader once again reminded us that the key goal of the illegitimate president of the Russian Federation is the complete subjugation of all of Ukraine.
According to Biden, the Armed Forces of Ukraine will be able to achieve this result "together with our collective support", which they already have.
