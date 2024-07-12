American leader Joe Biden slandered and accidentally called his Ukrainian colleague Volodymyr Zelenskyy "President Putin". It happened during the event held on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Washington.
Points of attention
- Biden quickly realised the mistake and apologised, expressing his support for defeating Putin.
- Zelenskyy reacted with a smile to Biden's insult and continued his speech without insults.
- Subsequently, Biden was wrong again, calling his vice president Kamala Harris "Trump".
Biden slandered himself again but quickly realised his mistake
The head of the White House unexpectedly introduced the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as "President Putin", referring to the illegitimate head of the Kremlin, Vladimir Putin.
It is worth noting that he quickly realised the mistake and said:
Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy was not offended by Biden's mistake — he just smiled and began his speech.
Later, journalists asked the US president whether such conditions would harm the position of the United States in the international arena.
Interestingly, when answering this question, Biden again said "Putin" instead of "Zelensky" and immediately apologized.
Biden also misnamed Kamala Harris
It is also worth noting that the head of the White House, closing the NATO summit, publicly confused the name of the person he was talking about for the second time in the evening.
Journalists asked Biden to comment on his continued participation in the presidential race and whether he might give way to Vice President Kamala Harris.
The US president once again slandered and called his vice president "Trump".
The American leader continues to reject the possibility of his withdrawal from the race, as he considers himself the most qualified.
