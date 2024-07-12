American leader Joe Biden slandered and accidentally called his Ukrainian colleague Volodymyr Zelenskyy "President Putin". It happened during the event held on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Washington.

Biden slandered himself again but quickly realised his mistake

The head of the White House unexpectedly introduced the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as "President Putin", referring to the illegitimate head of the Kremlin, Vladimir Putin.

Now I want to give the floor to the President of Ukraine, who has as much courage as he has determination. Ladies and gentlemen, President Putin,” said Biden. Share

It is worth noting that he quickly realised the mistake and said:

"President Putin? He (Zelenskyy — ed.) is going to beat President Putin. I'm so focused on beating President Putin, we have to worry about that." Share

Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy was not offended by Biden's mistake — he just smiled and began his speech.

Later, journalists asked the US president whether such conditions would harm the position of the United States in the international arena.

Interestingly, when answering this question, Biden again said "Putin" instead of "Zelensky" and immediately apologized.

Do you see any harm in how I conduct this press conference? Have you ever seen a more successful conference? What do you think? I spoke about Putin, and at the very end, I said about Putin, no, sorry, Zelenskyy. Joe Biden US President

Biden also misnamed Kamala Harris

It is also worth noting that the head of the White House, closing the NATO summit, publicly confused the name of the person he was talking about for the second time in the evening.

Journalists asked Biden to comment on his continued participation in the presidential race and whether he might give way to Vice President Kamala Harris.

The US president once again slandered and called his vice president "Trump".

I wouldn't have chosen Vice President Trump to be vice president if I didn't think she was qualified enough to be president," Biden said. Share

The American leader continues to reject the possibility of his withdrawal from the race, as he considers himself the most qualified.