Ukraine can stop dictator Putin and Russia's aggression, Biden says

According to American leader Joe Biden, it is Ukraine that can stop the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and the aggression of the Russian Federation.
Points of attention
- Biden warned that Putin will not stop in Ukraine, but Ukraine can stop him.
- NATO will strengthen cooperation with Ukraine against the background of Russian aggression.
- According to the Secretary General of NATO, Russia's war against Ukraine helped reveal the weak points of the Alliance and the need to increase the capabilities of the troops.
Biden believes in the victory of Ukraine
The White House chief drew attention to the fact that the Alliance is "stronger than ever" right now because Finland and Sweden recently joined it.
Also, the significant strengthening of the so-called "eastern flank of NATO" is an extremely important factor.
Despite this, according to Joe Biden, the increase of the US army and allies on the eastern border of the Alliance is not enough to stop Putin and Russian aggression.
The US president once again reminded that the main goal of the illegitimate president of the Russian Federation is the complete subjugation of all of Ukraine.
The American leader also predicted that the Armed Forces of Ukraine would be able to achieve this result "together with our collective support", which they already have.
NATO decided to strengthen cooperation with Ukraine
The Alliance decided to take on the main role in guaranteeing security, training and increasing Ukraine's ability to independently produce weapons.
Such a statement was made by the Secretary General of the bloc, Jens Stoltenberg, during the NATO summit in Washington.
He also added that the realities of the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine helped to see NATO's weak points, in particular, huge gaps in the compatibility of troops.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-