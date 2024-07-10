Macron says US and Germany oppose Ukraine's accession to NATO

According to French leader Emmanuel Macron, the United States and Germany are the main opponents of Ukraine joining the Alliance.

Macron revealed the truth about NATO discussions regarding Ukraine

On the eve of the start of the NATO summit in Washington on July 9, the French president unexpectedly announced the "strong opposition" of the USA and Germany to Ukraine's invitation to join the Alliance.

In the end, inviting Ukraine to NATO will be a decision of the allies, he emphasised. Share

In addition, Emmanuel Macron recalled the events of that year's summit in Vilnius, when Kyiv was also denied an invitation to join despite public criticism from Volodymyr Zelenskyi's team.

Ukrainians were quite irritated when they concluded that the door (to NATO — Ed.) was opened, but not as much as they wanted. I think the scenario for the Washington summit is the same. Emmanuel Macron President of France

What Ukraine can expect from the July NATO summit

As CNN journalists managed to find out, the member states of the bloc plan to declare Ukraine's path to NATO as "irreversible" during the summit in Washington.

The mass media draws attention to the fact that the final text of the communiqué may still change. Still, it has already fixed the wording about Ukraine's "irreversible" path to the Alliance.

NATO believes this will be a powerful signal for Kyiv and Moscow.

One of the anonymous sources told reporters that Biden's team had already agreed that using this word in the final communique was feasible.

In addition, it is worth waiting for "important new announcements" regarding support for Ukraine within the framework of initiatives to expand cooperation with the Alliance.