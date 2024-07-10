Macron says US and Germany oppose Ukraine's accession to NATO

According to French leader Emmanuel Macron, the United States and Germany are the main opponents of Ukraine joining the Alliance.
Points of attention
- Macron talked about the opposition of Berlin and Washington on the issue of Ukraine's membership.
- The bloc's plans to declare Ukraine's path to NATO "irreversible" will send a powerful signal to Kyiv and Moscow.
- Ukraine is awaiting important new announcements regarding support within the framework of initiatives to expand cooperation with the Alliance.
Macron revealed the truth about NATO discussions regarding Ukraine
On the eve of the start of the NATO summit in Washington on July 9, the French president unexpectedly announced the "strong opposition" of the USA and Germany to Ukraine's invitation to join the Alliance.
In addition, Emmanuel Macron recalled the events of that year's summit in Vilnius, when Kyiv was also denied an invitation to join despite public criticism from Volodymyr Zelenskyi's team.
What Ukraine can expect from the July NATO summit
As CNN journalists managed to find out, the member states of the bloc plan to declare Ukraine's path to NATO as "irreversible" during the summit in Washington.
The mass media draws attention to the fact that the final text of the communiqué may still change. Still, it has already fixed the wording about Ukraine's "irreversible" path to the Alliance.
NATO believes this will be a powerful signal for Kyiv and Moscow.
One of the anonymous sources told reporters that Biden's team had already agreed that using this word in the final communique was feasible.
In addition, it is worth waiting for "important new announcements" regarding support for Ukraine within the framework of initiatives to expand cooperation with the Alliance.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-