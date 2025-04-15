The US Congress has prepared a special bill regarding Ukraine
Category
Politics
Publication date

The US Congress has prepared a special bill regarding Ukraine

What did US lawmakers plan?
Читати українською
Source:  Reuters

As journalists have learned, Democratic congressmen have already introduced a bill that aims to significantly strengthen support for Ukraine, as well as impose even tougher sanctions against Russia for the war of aggression that it has been waging for over 11 years.

Points of attention

  • Key sections of the bill focus on reaffirming support for Ukraine and NATO, security assistance, and strict sanctions and export controls targeting Russian banks, energy industries, and officials.
  • The introduction of the bill reflects growing bipartisan concerns about the implications of the US administration's alignment with Russia, stressing the importance of standing by Ukraine in the face of aggression.

What did US lawmakers plan?

According to media reports, the new bill provides for multi-level assistance to Ukraine, including funding for security needs, post-war reconstruction, and strengthening sanctions against the aggressor country, Russia.

The document consists of several key sections. In the first, Democrats reaffirm their support for Ukraine and NATO, and call for the creation of a special coordinator for the reconstruction of Ukraine.

The second section concerns security assistance, including direct loans and military financing. The third deals with strict sanctions and export controls that should affect Russian banks, the energy and mining industries, as well as Russian officials.

According to insiders, this is another attempt by Democrats to increase pressure on the team of American leader Donald Trump to choose the right path and not back down from Ukraine.

Journalists note that congressmen from both parties are concerned about the fate of Ukraine.

They realize that Trump is leaning towards Russia and this could have dire consequences not only for Kyiv, but also for Washington.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"Constantly disappointed." Trump criticized Russia and Ukraine
Trump is unhappy with both sides of the war
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Trump responded to Zelensky's offer to buy Patriot
The White House
Trump cynically responded to Zelensky's proposal
Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Watch: Over 100 drones attacked various regions of Russia
New “bavovna” in Russia on April 15

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?