The US Congress has prepared a special bill regarding Ukraine

As journalists have learned, Democratic congressmen have already introduced a bill that aims to significantly strengthen support for Ukraine, as well as impose even tougher sanctions against Russia for the war of aggression that it has been waging for over 11 years.

What did US lawmakers plan?

According to media reports, the new bill provides for multi-level assistance to Ukraine, including funding for security needs, post-war reconstruction, and strengthening sanctions against the aggressor country, Russia.

The document consists of several key sections. In the first, Democrats reaffirm their support for Ukraine and NATO, and call for the creation of a special coordinator for the reconstruction of Ukraine.

The second section concerns security assistance, including direct loans and military financing. The third deals with strict sanctions and export controls that should affect Russian banks, the energy and mining industries, as well as Russian officials. Share

According to insiders, this is another attempt by Democrats to increase pressure on the team of American leader Donald Trump to choose the right path and not back down from Ukraine.

Journalists note that congressmen from both parties are concerned about the fate of Ukraine.

They realize that Trump is leaning towards Russia and this could have dire consequences not only for Kyiv, but also for Washington.