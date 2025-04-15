Trump responded to Zelensky's offer to buy Patriot
Trump responded to Zelensky's offer to buy Patriot

The White House
Trump cynically responded to Zelensky's proposal
US President Donald Trump has decided to respond to Ukraine's offer to purchase American Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems to protect the skies from Russian attacks. The head of the White House has once again shamelessly lied that Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky "started the war."

Points of attention

  • Trump's tendency to mix accusations towards both Russia and Ukrainian leaders like Zelensky and Biden adds complexity to the situation and invites scrutiny.
  • The ongoing tensions and power dynamics in the region highlight the volatile nature of international relations and the challenges faced by countries like Ukraine in defending their sovereignty.

Trump cynically responded to Zelensky's proposal

Journalists asked the American leader whether he had already spoken with his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelensky, about the latter's proposal to purchase Patriot systems.

In response, Trump said that the Ukrainian president "always wants to buy missiles."

"Listen, when you start a war, you have to know that you can win the war, right? You can't start a war against someone who outnumbers you 20 times and then expect people to give you missiles," the US president shamelessly stated, effectively blaming Zelensky and the Ukrainian people, who have been victims of Russian aggression for over 11 years.

Amidst his accusations, he once again began to boast about having transferred Javelin anti-tank systems to Ukraine.

They (Ukrainians. — ed.) have a saying: Obama once gave them sheets, and Trump gave them Javelin.

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

President of the United States

What is important to understand is that the day before, the American leader accused Russian dictator Vladimir Putin of starting a full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine.

However, Trump also continues to publicly rebuke Joe Biden and Volodymyr Zelensky.

