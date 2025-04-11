Norway made a loud promise to Ukraine regarding the armament of the AFU

The head of the Norwegian Ministry of Defense, Tore O. Sandvik, stated that his country will help arm brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine with modern weapons, armored vehicles, and other technological solutions.
Points of attention
- Attention on joint projects in air defense and maritime solutions, showcasing Norway's unique expertise in these fields.
- Development of defense-industrial cooperation and strategic partnership between Ukraine and Norway in the defense sector.
Norway is ready to increase aid to Ukraine
Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov summed up the results of the meeting with his Norwegian counterpart, Tore Onshuus Sandvik.
He expressed gratitude to Oslo for its decision to allocate an additional 5 billion euros in security assistance to Ukraine for 2025, thus increasing the total amount of assistance for this year to 7 billion euros.
The defense ministers also focused on the issue of providing Ukrainian soldiers with ammunition.
Umerov and Sandvik analyzed various mechanisms for delivering high-quality shells directly to the battlefield.
In addition, Umerov and Sandvik drew attention to the launch of new joint projects with Norwegian companies — in particular in the areas of air defense and maritime solutions, where Norway can boast unique experience.
More on the topic
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-