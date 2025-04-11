Norway made a loud promise to Ukraine regarding the armament of the AFU

The head of the Norwegian Ministry of Defense, Tore O. Sandvik, stated that his country will help arm brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine with modern weapons, armored vehicles, and other technological solutions.

Norway is ready to increase aid to Ukraine

Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov summed up the results of the meeting with his Norwegian counterpart, Tore Onshuus Sandvik.

He expressed gratitude to Oslo for its decision to allocate an additional 5 billion euros in security assistance to Ukraine for 2025, thus increasing the total amount of assistance for this year to 7 billion euros.

One of the key areas is equipping units. Norway will help equip our brigades with modern weapons, armored vehicles, and other technological solutions. This is critically important support against the backdrop of current threats. Rustem Umerov Minister of Defense of Ukraine

Photo: facebook.com/rustemumerov.ua

The defense ministers also focused on the issue of providing Ukrainian soldiers with ammunition.

Umerov and Sandvik analyzed various mechanisms for delivering high-quality shells directly to the battlefield.

Norway, as an active participant in the "Czech initiative", is ready to allocate significant funds for the purchase of ammunition for the Ukrainian army. Attention has also been focused on the development of defense-industrial cooperation. Share

Photo: facebook.com/rustemumerov.ua

In addition, Umerov and Sandvik drew attention to the launch of new joint projects with Norwegian companies — in particular in the areas of air defense and maritime solutions, where Norway can boast unique experience.