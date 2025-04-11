Norway made a loud promise to Ukraine regarding the armament of the AFU
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Norway made a loud promise to Ukraine regarding the armament of the AFU

Rustem Umerov
Norway is ready to increase aid to Ukraine
Читати українською

The head of the Norwegian Ministry of Defense, Tore O. Sandvik, stated that his country will help arm brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine with modern weapons, armored vehicles, and other technological solutions.

Points of attention

  • Attention on joint projects in air defense and maritime solutions, showcasing Norway's unique expertise in these fields.
  • Development of defense-industrial cooperation and strategic partnership between Ukraine and Norway in the defense sector.

Norway is ready to increase aid to Ukraine

Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov summed up the results of the meeting with his Norwegian counterpart, Tore Onshuus Sandvik.

He expressed gratitude to Oslo for its decision to allocate an additional 5 billion euros in security assistance to Ukraine for 2025, thus increasing the total amount of assistance for this year to 7 billion euros.

One of the key areas is equipping units. Norway will help equip our brigades with modern weapons, armored vehicles, and other technological solutions. This is critically important support against the backdrop of current threats.

Rustem Umerov

Rustem Umerov

Minister of Defense of Ukraine

Photo: facebook.com/rustemumerov.ua

The defense ministers also focused on the issue of providing Ukrainian soldiers with ammunition.

Umerov and Sandvik analyzed various mechanisms for delivering high-quality shells directly to the battlefield.

Norway, as an active participant in the "Czech initiative", is ready to allocate significant funds for the purchase of ammunition for the Ukrainian army. Attention has also been focused on the development of defense-industrial cooperation.

Photo: facebook.com/rustemumerov.ua

In addition, Umerov and Sandvik drew attention to the launch of new joint projects with Norwegian companies — in particular in the areas of air defense and maritime solutions, where Norway can boast unique experience.

More on the topic

Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"Clown show and a bucket of bolts." The US ridiculed Russia's aircraft carrier fleet
What's wrong with the Russian aircraft carrier fleet?
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
When Putin might agree to a truce — Estonia's forecast
What to expect from Putin next?

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?