When Putin might agree to a truce — Estonia's forecast

Estonian Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur believes that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin may agree to sign an agreement with US President Donald Trump's team on a ceasefire on the front in Ukraine by May 9 because of his love of "special dates."

What to expect from Putin next?

Journalists asked the Estonian minister why he concluded that the aggressor country, Russia, would try to conclude an agreement with the United States by May 9.

"I read the signs. Putin was always attentive to dates," emphasized Hanno Pevkur. Share

Against this background, he also recalled that on February 23, 2022, Russia celebrated Armed Forces Day, and the next day — February 24 — Putin ordered the launch of a full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

"Therefore, I believe that May 9, which for us is Europe Day, for Russia is the day of the end of World War II, they will strive, perhaps, for this to get some kind of agreement, some kind of truce or something like that," Pevkur voiced his forecast. Share

What is important to understand is that on April 11, it became known that the US President's special representative, Steve Witkoff, once again traveled to Russia.