When Putin might agree to a truce — Estonia's forecast
When Putin might agree to a truce — Estonia's forecast

What to expect from Putin next?
Читати українською
Source:  The Guardian

Estonian Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur believes that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin may agree to sign an agreement with US President Donald Trump's team on a ceasefire on the front in Ukraine by May 9 because of his love of "special dates."

Points of attention

  • Pevkur's analysis is based on Putin's past actions, such as launching a full-scale invasion of Ukraine shortly after Russia's Armed Forces Day, emphasizing the significance of historical dates.
  • The upcoming talks between US special representative Steve Witkoff and Putin in Russia underscore the ongoing dialogue and potential for a ceasefire agreement between the two nations.

What to expect from Putin next?

Journalists asked the Estonian minister why he concluded that the aggressor country, Russia, would try to conclude an agreement with the United States by May 9.

"I read the signs. Putin was always attentive to dates," emphasized Hanno Pevkur.

Against this background, he also recalled that on February 23, 2022, Russia celebrated Armed Forces Day, and the next day — February 24 — Putin ordered the launch of a full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

"Therefore, I believe that May 9, which for us is Europe Day, for Russia is the day of the end of World War II, they will strive, perhaps, for this to get some kind of agreement, some kind of truce or something like that," Pevkur voiced his forecast.

What is important to understand is that on April 11, it became known that the US President's special representative, Steve Witkoff, once again traveled to Russia.

In Moscow, he will hold talks with dictator Putin regarding a ceasefire on the front.

