The leaders of the NATO countries are concerned about the possibility of the defeat of the current US President Joe Biden in the elections to the opponent from the Republican Party, Donald Trump.
Points of attention
- NATO leaders express concerns over the possible defeat of Joe Biden in the US elections and the implications of a Donald Trump victory.
- European officials and world leaders fear that a Trump win could undermine NATO defense capabilities and international relations.
- Reports suggest a slight gap between Biden and Trump in critical states, raising doubts about Biden's performance and electability.
- Diplomats are preparing for potential consequences of a Biden victory, with discussions on his age, health, and ability to lead effectively.
- Biden's recent debate performance receives mixed reviews, with concerns about his age and voter confidence in his candidacy.
Why NATO doubts Biden's ability to win the US election
According to journalists, NATO partners began to wonder how much longer Biden will be able to provide US support for the EU's defense efforts.
Currently, diplomats and world leaders are preparing for the Alliance summit in Washington and in private conversations are expressing concern about Biden's age, health and ability to win the 2024 presidential election.
Most European officials and leaders of other NATO countries express their support for Biden, fearing that Trump's victory in the US elections could undermine the Alliance's defense capabilities and military aid efforts to Ukraine.
They have also reacted to Biden's recent debate performance with alarm and fear that Biden may prove too weak to defeat Trump and lead a world superpower.
What is known about the ratings of Biden and Trump before the US elections
According to Bloomberg, Biden is currently closing the gap with Donald Trump in states that have not yet decided on their candidate.
Biden posted his best performance in a Bloomberg News/Morning Consult poll, although voters "gave low marks for his debate performance amid panic in his party."
According to the poll, "wavering" voters thought Biden performed poorly in the debate, with fewer than one in five respondents saying the 81-year-old was "a more consistent, sane or dominant contestant."
