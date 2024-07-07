The leaders of the NATO countries are concerned about the possibility of the defeat of the current US President Joe Biden in the elections to the opponent from the Republican Party, Donald Trump.

Why NATO doubts Biden's ability to win the US election

We are not sure that, even if he wins, he will be able to live another four years, - an official of one of the EU countries told journalists.

According to journalists, NATO partners began to wonder how much longer Biden will be able to provide US support for the EU's defense efforts.

Currently, diplomats and world leaders are preparing for the Alliance summit in Washington and in private conversations are expressing concern about Biden's age, health and ability to win the 2024 presidential election.

Most European officials and leaders of other NATO countries express their support for Biden, fearing that Trump's victory in the US elections could undermine the Alliance's defense capabilities and military aid efforts to Ukraine.

They have also reacted to Biden's recent debate performance with alarm and fear that Biden may prove too weak to defeat Trump and lead a world superpower.

You don't have to be a genius to see that the president is old...

What is known about the ratings of Biden and Trump before the US elections

According to Bloomberg, Biden is currently closing the gap with Donald Trump in states that have not yet decided on their candidate.

Biden posted his best performance in a Bloomberg News/Morning Consult poll, although voters "gave low marks for his debate performance amid panic in his party."

Republican Donald Trump led Democrat Biden by just 2 percentage points, 47% to 45%, in critical states needed to win the November election. This is the smallest gap since the survey began in October last year. Now Biden is beating Trump in Michigan and Wisconsin. He is within the margin of statistical error of the poll in Arizona, Georgia, Nevada and North Carolina, and lags behind the most in the critical state of Pennsylvania.

According to the poll, "wavering" voters thought Biden performed poorly in the debate, with fewer than one in five respondents saying the 81-year-old was "a more consistent, sane or dominant contestant."