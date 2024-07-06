Meeting between Zelenskyi and Biden. The White House assessed the prospects

A meeting between US President Joe Biden and Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyi may soon take place in Washington.

When Zelensky can meet with Biden

As one of the representatives of the White House noted, this may happen directly on the sidelines of the NATO summit, which will be held in the American capital.

That is, we are talking about July 9-11, 2024.

The representative of the American leader emphasized that Joe Biden plans to find time for negotiations with the president of Ukraine, despite the fact that it will not be easy.

And although the president (Biden — ed.) will have a rather tight schedule, given his commitments as the host of the summit, we are working to organize several bilateral meetings and meetings with various world leaders on the sidelines of the summit, including President Zelensky , — a representative of the American leader told reporters. Share

According to him, during the July summit, Biden "will hold an event with the participation of President Zelenskyi and almost two dozen of our allies and partners."

What Ukraine can expect from the NATO summit

As the Secretary General of the Alliance, Jens Stoltenberg, said recently, it is the support of Ukraine that will be the "most urgent task" of the July summit in Washington.

He also officially confirmed that the members of the bloc "will agree on a substantial aid package" for Kyiv.

In addition, it is indicated that the Alliance intends to take over the coordination and provision of most of the international assistance in the field of security.

According to Jens Stoltenberg, all these steps can be considered "a bridge to NATO membership and a very strong package for Ukraine at the summit."