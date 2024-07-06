Meeting between Zelenskyi and Biden. The White House assessed the prospects

A meeting between US President Joe Biden and Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyi may soon take place in Washington.
- A possible meeting between Zelenskyi and Biden at the NATO summit in Washington arouses great interest in the public.
- Joe Biden plans to hold bilateral meetings with world leaders, in particular with Zelensky, despite his busy schedule.
- At the NATO summit in Washington, it is planned to coordinate aid to Ukraine and coordinate in the field of security, which will facilitate the country's path to membership in the Alliance.
As one of the representatives of the White House noted, this may happen directly on the sidelines of the NATO summit, which will be held in the American capital.
That is, we are talking about July 9-11, 2024.
The representative of the American leader emphasized that Joe Biden plans to find time for negotiations with the president of Ukraine, despite the fact that it will not be easy.
According to him, during the July summit, Biden "will hold an event with the participation of President Zelenskyi and almost two dozen of our allies and partners."
As the Secretary General of the Alliance, Jens Stoltenberg, said recently, it is the support of Ukraine that will be the "most urgent task" of the July summit in Washington.
He also officially confirmed that the members of the bloc "will agree on a substantial aid package" for Kyiv.
In addition, it is indicated that the Alliance intends to take over the coordination and provision of most of the international assistance in the field of security.
According to Jens Stoltenberg, all these steps can be considered "a bridge to NATO membership and a very strong package for Ukraine at the summit."
