American law enforcement officers found explosives in the car of a person suspected of attempting to assassinate Republican Donald Trump.
Points of attention
- The suspect in the attempted assassination of Donald Trump was found with explosives in his car and place of residence, highlighting the severity of the situation.
- The incident at the Republican convention may lead to an increase in Trump's popularity, as historically, such events have boosted the image of political figures.
- The determination of Republicans to come out and vote could play a crucial role in the election outcome, emphasizing the importance of mobilizing support.
- The consequences of the assassination attempt on Trump could shape public perception, with iconic images potentially portraying him as a courageous and invincible hero.
- Analysts suggest that Trump may receive a hero's welcome at the Republican convention and experience a boost in the polls, depending on his response to the incident.
What is known about the new details of the assassination attempt on Trump
According to the publication's sources in the US law enforcement agencies, the suspect in the assassination attempt on Trump was found to have explosives in his car and in the house at his place of residence.
The shooter has been identified as 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks of Bethel Park, Pennsylvania.
Authorities say he fired several shots from the roof of a building near the rally site before he was killed by Secret Service agents.
What is known about the consequences of an assassination attempt on Trump
According to The Sunday Times journalists, Donald Trump could die on Saturday, July 13.
At the same time, the authors point out that if in 2023 the defining image of Trump was his defiant picture, then in 2024 it will be his defiant, blood-splattered face.
He predicts that Trump "is sure to get a hero's welcome at next week's Republican convention and could get a boost in the polls."