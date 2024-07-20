Zelensky held talks with Trump — what was agreed upon

On the night of July 20, it became known that Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyi had a telephone conversation with US presidential candidate Donald Trump.
Points of attention
- The leader of Ukraine and the US presidential candidate discussed strengthening Ukraine's ability to resist Russian terror.
- The parties agreed to discuss issues of peace and stability during a personal meeting.
- In his address, Donald Trump promised to bring peace to the world and end the war, which has resulted in many victims.
Talks between Zelensky and Trump — the first details
According to the head of state, he congratulated the American politician on the nomination from the Republican Party and condemned the terrible assassination attempt in Pennsylvania, the victim of which was the former head of the White House.
According to Volodymyr Zelenskyi, he and the entire Ukrainian people will be sincerely grateful to the USA for their help in strengthening our ability to resist Russian terror.
The head of state reminded Donald Trump that Russian strikes on the cities and villages of Ukraine continue every day.
How Trump commented on the conversation with Zelensky
The fact of negotiations with the Ukrainian leader was officially confirmed by the US presidential candidate on the Truthsocial network.
As the Republican assured, representatives of the Ukrainian and Russian authorities will allegedly be able to get together and agree on an agreement that will "put an end to violence and pave the way to prosperity."
Trump again did not explain how this will be implemented.
