Zelensky held talks with Trump — what was agreed upon

On the night of July 20, it became known that Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyi had a telephone conversation with US presidential candidate Donald Trump.

Talks between Zelensky and Trump — the first details

According to the head of state, he congratulated the American politician on the nomination from the Republican Party and condemned the terrible assassination attempt in Pennsylvania, the victim of which was the former head of the White House.

I noted the vital importance of bipartisan and bicameral American support to protect the freedom and independence of our nation. Volodymyr Zelenskyi President of Ukraine

According to Volodymyr Zelenskyi, he and the entire Ukrainian people will be sincerely grateful to the USA for their help in strengthening our ability to resist Russian terror.

The head of state reminded Donald Trump that Russian strikes on the cities and villages of Ukraine continue every day.

We agreed with President Trump to discuss during a personal meeting what steps can make the peace fair and truly lasting, Volodymyr Zelenskyy concluded. Share

How Trump commented on the conversation with Zelensky

The fact of negotiations with the Ukrainian leader was officially confirmed by the US presidential candidate on the Truthsocial network.

I am grateful to President Zelensky for his address because as the next President of the United States, I will bring peace to the world and end the war that has taken so many lives and destroyed countless innocent families. Donald Trump A candidate for the presidency of the United States

As the Republican assured, representatives of the Ukrainian and Russian authorities will allegedly be able to get together and agree on an agreement that will "put an end to violence and pave the way to prosperity."