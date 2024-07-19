Watch: Zelenskyy comments on Trump's proposal to end Russo-Ukrainian war "in 24 hours"

Volodymyr Zelenskyy commented on former US President Donald Trump's statement that the war in Ukraine would end in "24 hours." In his opinion, Ukraine would have to pay for it.
Points of attention
- The President of Ukraine emphasised that ending the conflict in such a short period could have serious consequences for Ukraine.
- According to Zelenskyy, ending the war in 24 hours could lead to the surrender of Ukrainian territories and the lifting of sanctions against Russia.
- The conversation between Zelenskyy and Trump will take place in the context of the European Union's concern about Trump's policy regarding Russia's war against Ukraine.
The end of the war "in 24 hours" will mean the surrender of Ukrainian territories
Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated this in an interview with the BBC.
According to him, Ukraine would have to pay for this.
According to the president, he understands what it means to stop fighting, give up territories and forget about sanctions.
Zelensky and Trump to have a phone conversation
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and former US President Donald Trump have scheduled their first telephone conversation after Trump left the White House.
On July 19, a telephone conversation between US presidential candidate Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is scheduled.
It should be noted that Trump and Zelenskyy will hold the first telephone conversation since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine.
The telephone conversation will take place against the background of the EU's concern about Donald Trump's policy regarding Russia's war against Ukraine and the possible victory of the candidate in the US elections.
One of the sources warned that schedules change frequently. For some time, there have been discussions about the appropriate time for a telephone conversation between the Republican Party candidate and the Ukrainian president.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-