Watch: Zelenskyy comments on Trump's proposal to end Russo-Ukrainian war "in 24 hours"

Volodymyr Zelenskyy commented on former US President Donald Trump's statement that the war in Ukraine would end in "24 hours." In his opinion, Ukraine would have to pay for it.

The end of the war "in 24 hours" will mean the surrender of Ukrainian territories

Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated this in an interview with the BBC.

Everyone would be happy if one person in the world, whether Donald Trump or someone else, Donald Trump, could stop a war in 24 hours. But the question is, what price will it cost and who will pay it? Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

According to him, Ukraine would have to pay for this.

I don't mean that his (Trump — ed.) idea is to make us pay. But if he wants to do it within 24 hours, the easy way is to make us pay, he emphasided. Share

According to the president, he understands what it means to stop fighting, give up territories and forget about sanctions.

This will mean simply stopping — and giving (territories — ed.) and forgetting. Sanctions will be lifted, Putin will get the land, he will make it a victory for his society. We will never go for it, and there is no one in the world who can push us to do so, Zelenskyy summarised. Share

Zelensky and Trump to have a phone conversation

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and former US President Donald Trump have scheduled their first telephone conversation after Trump left the White House.

On July 19, a telephone conversation between US presidential candidate Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is scheduled.

It should be noted that Trump and Zelenskyy will hold the first telephone conversation since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The telephone conversation will take place against the background of the EU's concern about Donald Trump's policy regarding Russia's war against Ukraine and the possible victory of the candidate in the US elections.

One of the sources warned that schedules change frequently. For some time, there have been discussions about the appropriate time for a telephone conversation between the Republican Party candidate and the Ukrainian president.