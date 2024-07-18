Watch: Zelenskyy urges West to allow Ukraine to strike deep into Russia
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Watch: Zelenskyy urges West to allow Ukraine to strike deep into Russia

Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Zelenskyy
Читати українською

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy once again called on the West to allow strikes deep into the territory of the Russian Federation. This is necessary so that all the airfields from which the Russian Federation attacks Ukraine are destroyed.

Points of attention

  • President Zelenskyy called on the West to allow strikes deep into the territory of the Russian Federation to destroy the airfields from which Ukraine is being attacked.
  • Zelenskyy emphasised the importance of the international community's collective action in eliminating potential threats to Ukraine.
  • He explained that strikes against the Russian Federation could help reduce Russia's ability to continue the war and block its aggression.
  • Zelenskyy used the Kharkiv region as an example to show the effectiveness of strikes and the importance of the international community's response to threats.
  • Help from allies and restrictions on the use of weapons by the Russian Federation can contribute to ending the war and achieving peace in the region.

Zelenskyy insists on the destruction of all airfields from which Russia attacks Ukraine

I appeal to all of you, to all the leaders who can contribute to the bravery that is needed. These steps (to allow strikes on the Russian Federation, — ed.) must be taken. And I appeal first of all to the United States, Great Britain, France, Germany and Poland and other friends - your courage can be decisive for peace, - he assured.

According to him, the military airfields from which Russian planes take off with bombs on Ukrainian cities, children and the launch sites of Russian missiles — all this should be destroyed.

This will not only destroy some targets, but also reduce Russia's ability to continue this war. Missiles and drones are not "carriers of state sovereignty," so there must be a collective will, a collective will to shoot them down — just as it was with Iranian missiles and drones, he continued.

Zelenskyy also used the Kharkiv region as an example of the effectiveness of strikes on the Russian Federation because, in his opinion, "reality on the battlefield explains more than any talk."

We did not allow Russia to advance in the Kharkiv Region. Point. Putin sacrificed tens of thousands of his citizens. But he did not achieve anything. Nothing important and significant. This was made possible by the bravery of our soldiers and the bravery of our partners, who lifted restrictions on the use of weapons near the border. Did it escalate? No. On the contrary, it blocked Putin's attempts to expand the war. Did Putin react in any way? No, he said.

Even when a Russian missile hit Okhmatdyt Children's Hospital, according to the president, this only demonstrated the evil that the Russian Federation has been demonstrating since the beginning of the war, and therefore, in his opinion, it is necessary to act as bravely as possible in order to achieve results.

We can end this war through the efforts of diplomacy and the efforts of arms. And we should not lose the opportunity. The more effective the air defense will be, the more helpless Putin will be. The fewer restrictions we have on the effective use of weapons, the more the Russian Federation will try to move in the direction of peace, Zelenskyy assured.

The Russian offensive in the Kharkiv region

On May 10, Russian troops launched a new offensive in the Kharkiv region — in the Vovchansky direction, in the area of the villages of Lyptsi and Hlyboke.

As the Pentagon chief, Lloyd Austin, previously stated, the advance of the Russian invaders in the north of the Kharkiv region slowed down after a part of Ukraine's allies allowed strikes on the territory of Russia.

In addition, according to the AR publication, the Russians were preparing an even bigger offensive on the Kharkiv region, concentrating about 90,000 soldiers on their territory. But thanks to the US permission to strike with American weapons on Russian territory, the new offensive was foiled.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukraine has bipartisan support regardless of US election result, Zelenskyy says
Office of the President of Ukraine
Ukraine has bipartisan support regardless of US election result, Zelenskyy says
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Watch: Zelenskyy clarifies importance for Poland to shoot down Russian missiles in Ukraine's sky
Office of the President of Ukraine
Watch: Zelenskyy clarifies importance for Poland to shoot down Russian missiles in Ukraine's sky
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukraine's president Zelenskyy arrived in Great Britain
Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?