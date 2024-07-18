Watch: Zelenskyy urges West to allow Ukraine to strike deep into Russia

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy once again called on the West to allow strikes deep into the territory of the Russian Federation. This is necessary so that all the airfields from which the Russian Federation attacks Ukraine are destroyed.
Zelenskyy insists on the destruction of all airfields from which Russia attacks Ukraine
According to him, the military airfields from which Russian planes take off with bombs on Ukrainian cities, children and the launch sites of Russian missiles — all this should be destroyed.
Zelenskyy also used the Kharkiv region as an example of the effectiveness of strikes on the Russian Federation because, in his opinion, "reality on the battlefield explains more than any talk."
Even when a Russian missile hit Okhmatdyt Children's Hospital, according to the president, this only demonstrated the evil that the Russian Federation has been demonstrating since the beginning of the war, and therefore, in his opinion, it is necessary to act as bravely as possible in order to achieve results.
The Russian offensive in the Kharkiv region
On May 10, Russian troops launched a new offensive in the Kharkiv region — in the Vovchansky direction, in the area of the villages of Lyptsi and Hlyboke.
As the Pentagon chief, Lloyd Austin, previously stated, the advance of the Russian invaders in the north of the Kharkiv region slowed down after a part of Ukraine's allies allowed strikes on the territory of Russia.
In addition, according to the AR publication, the Russians were preparing an even bigger offensive on the Kharkiv region, concentrating about 90,000 soldiers on their territory. But thanks to the US permission to strike with American weapons on Russian territory, the new offensive was foiled.
