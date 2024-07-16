Watch: Zelenskyy clarifies importance for Poland to shoot down Russian missiles in Ukraine's sky

Poland can shoot down Russian missiles that fly towards its territory and threaten Ukrainian gas storage facilities.
- Shooting down the missiles will contribute to the security of not only Ukraine, but also Poland and other European countries.
- Poland is studying a proposal to shoot down Russian missiles over Ukraine and may support this idea under the condition of support from its NATO allies.
- The protection of Ukrainian gas storage facilities is an important aspect of the common defense policy of Ukraine and Poland.
Why Poland can shoot down Russian missiles over Ukraine
According to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Ukraine is already working on this issue and has taken the first step towards its implementation. However, currently there are specific nuances.
According to Zelenskyy, this is primarily a question of the security of Poland, a NATO country, and the security of the Polish people. Just a missile can get there and cause a tragedy.
He noted that we are talking in particular about missiles that fly in the direction of gas storage facilities in Ukraine, where they often fly. Zelenskyy drew attention to the fact that the countries that are skeptical about this idea are precisely those countries that use gas from Ukrainian gas storages.
Poland is considering a proposal to shoot down Russian missiles over Ukraine
The Polish authorities are currently considering Kyiv's proposal to shoot down Russian missiles over Ukraine and may even agree to it, but this decision must be supported by Poland's NATO allies.
The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Poland, Radosław Sikorski, made a statement on this occasion.
According to him, the proposal for Poland to shoot down Russian missiles over Ukraine was included in the joint defence agreement between the two countries.
