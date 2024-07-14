According to NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, despite official statements, Poland will not shoot down missiles fired by the occupation army of the Russian Federation in Ukrainian space.

NATO will not allow Poland to shoot down Russian missiles in the airspace of Ukraine

NATO will support Ukraine and we have now increased our support, in particular through various air defense systems. Of course, the F-16 is also important in this context. We will also provide more ground-based air defense systems and ammunition to the existing ones. NATO's policy is unchanged - we will not participate in this conflict, we will not become part of it, Stoltenberg stressed. Share

Air defense of Poland

Why NATO aid to Ukraine is not enough to win the war against the Russian Federation

According to Foreign Policy journalists, the aid provided to Ukraine by NATO member states is sufficient only for continuing resistance to the armed aggression of the Russian Federation, but not for defeating the aggressor country.

According to the conclusions of the results of the NATO summit in Washington, as the authors of the article note, the congress revealed the main contradiction in the West's strategy for supporting Ukraine.

Namely, the military aid of the allies enables the Armed Forces of Ukraine to fight back against Russian forces, but does not enable them to win the war.

For the most part, we support Ukraine so that it continues to fight and achieve certain successes, and not to win the battle. We don't have a real strategy for this war, says Liana Fix, a researcher on European issues at the Council on International Relations. Share

In turn, Poland and the Baltic countries have long called for increased support for Ukraine. But allies with the deepest pockets and most advanced weapons systems, including the US, have taken a more cautious stance in trying to prevent a spiral of escalation with Moscow.

The restoration of support is taking place against the background of the fact that the Russian Federation is carrying out airstrikes against Ukraine's energy infrastructure, which has led to large-scale power outages in recent months.

As the publication notes, analysts are skeptical that the measures announced at the summit can change the course of events on the battlefield.

The head of the NATO Military Committee, Admiral of the Royal Netherlands Navy Rob Bauer, said that "Ukrainians need more to win."

In addition, the magazine notes that the administration of US President Joe Biden "played a key role in warning about Russia's intentions to attack Ukraine and in strengthening the country's support from the West." However, it offered little to end the war.